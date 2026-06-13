World Cup Roundup: Scotland Outshines Brazil And Morocco, Socceroos Stun Türkiye

The first full match day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup had plenty of action, Brazil and Morocco battling to a draw, Scotland's first World Cup goal in 28 years, and the Socceroos pulling off a stunner.

Here is everything you might have missed from Day 3 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

Qatar vs. Switzerland

Qatar secured its first-ever point at a FIFA World Cup by holding Switzerland to a 1-1 draw on Friday at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. It lost all three games as the host nation of its first-ever World Cup in 2022.

With the 1-1 draw, all four teams in Group B now each have one point and are even on goal differential. Canada's World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina also ended in a 1-1 draw.

Switzerland has not lost in a World Cup opener since 1966. It now has a record of 5W-5D-3L all-time in World Cup openers, and is unbeaten in its last seven World Cup openers.

Switzerland is unbeaten against Asian Football Confederation teams in the World Cup, defeating South Korea in 2006 and drawing on Saturday. (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Switzerland's starting XI was its oldest ever at a World Cup, with an average age of 30 years and 86 days, surpassing its previous record from 1950 against Brazil (28 years 314 days). Granit Xhaka, who set a new record for the most World Cup matches played in Switzerland’s history (13), is the oldest player on its roster.

Qatar center back Boualem Khoukhi scored his first career World Cup goal, and Qatar's second World Cup goal ever. His goal was the latest equalizing stoppage time goal in a group stage match since Silvestre Varela (90+5') scored against the U.S. in 2014.

Qatar vs Switzerland Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Brazil vs. Morocco

Brazil opened its World Cup with a 1-1 draw with Morocco. It is now unbeaten in its last 21 World Cup openers (17W-4D-0L). Brazil's last loss in a World Cup opener came against Spain in 1934.

Brazil remains unbeaten in World Cup games played on North American soil 15W-4D-0L. It famously won the U.S.-hosted 1994 World Cup, posting a record of five wins, two draws and zero losses.

This was the first match for Brazil that Vinícius Júnior scored in that Brazil did not win. Entering today, he had scored in eight matches and Brazil had won all eight.

Viní Júnior has now scored in consecutive World Cups. (Photo by Paulo H. Dias/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti became the first non-Brazillian to coach the nation at a World Cup, and the first non-Brazillian to coach the nation in a competitive match since 1925.

Morocco remains winless all-time in World Cup openers, now 0W-4D-3L all-time.

Brazil vs Morocco Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Haiti vs. Scotland

Scotland scrapped its way to a 1-0 win against Haiti on Saturday at Boston Stadium, marking its first World Cup win since 1990. It did not score a goal in its last World Cup appearance in 1998.

John McGinn, the lone goalscorer in Saturday's match, became Scotland’s oldest scorer in a World Cup match (31 years and 238 days), surpassing Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish. He has now scored 21 goals for Scotland and is one goal shy of being tied for the fourth-most in the country's history.

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

McGinn's goal was Scotland's first in a World Cup in 28 years. The last time they scored came on June 16, 1998 — 10,224 days ago.

Ben Gannon-Doak became the youngest player to feature in a World Cup match for Scotland (20 years and 214 days).

Haiti falls to 0W-0D-4L all-time at the World Cup, outscored 15-2 in those matches.

Haiti vs Scotland Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Australia vs. Türkiye

Australia pulled off the surprise of the tournament so far by beating Türkiye 2-0 at BC Place Vancouver. The Socceroos entered Friday's match with +420 odds to beat Türkiye.

Nestory Irankunda, who scored Australia's first goal, is now Australia's youngest goalscorer ever (20) at a World Cup. The two youngest players on the pitch for Australia — Nestory Irakunda and Paul Okon-Engstler (21) — combined for that goal.

(Photo by Dale MacMillan/Soccrates/Getty Images)

This is the first time Australia has scored two goals in a World Cup game since 2014, when it lost to the Netherlands 3-2 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. This is also Australia's first multi-goal victory in a World Cup match since beating Japan 3-1 in 2006, and just the second-ever.

Australia goalkeeper Patrick Beach broke the Australian record for saves in a World Cup with 8. Mathew Ryan, who played every minute of the last three World Cups for Australia and started on the bench, had the former record (2014 vs the Netherlands).

Australia vs Türkiye Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

BEST OF THE DAY

Save Of The Day

Brazil’s Alisson Becker made a clutch double save that kept the score level late in stoppage time against Morocco.

When Neil El Aynaoui tested him from distance with a low shot screaming toward Alisson's bottom-right corner, but after the Brazilian keeper spilled the initial effort, he recovered brilliantly in a split second, poke the loose ball out from the feet of Ayoube Amaimouni to preserve the draw.

Assist Of The Day

Morocco opened the scoring against Brazil, but the assist to set up the finish is worth watching over and over again.

Surrounded by three Brazilian defenders, Brahim Diaz sent a through ball toward Ismael Saibari, who slipped past two more defenders before flicking the ball up and over Allison's head and into the back of the net for the first goal of the evening.

Goal Of The Day

It didn't take long for Brazil to equalize against Morocco and Vinícius Júnior's effort was vintage Viní on display.

After receiving the ball from Bruno Guimarães near the edge of the box, Vinícius got past a Moroccan defender, shifted to his right, and sent a screamer off his right foot and into the back of the net.

Moment Of The Day

Scotland's Emotional Win

Scotland rose to the top of Group C and survived late pressure from Haiti as the Scots secured a 1-0 victory in their first World Cup appearance in 28 years.

While it wasn't the most convincing performance for Scotland, it was an emotional affair for fans of Scotland in the stands and at home.

The build-up for Scotland's goal started when Grant Hanley launched a long ball to Che Adams, who controlled it beautifully before laying it off to Ben Gannon-Doak. Doak beat his man down the right and fired a low cross into the box.

Hatian goalkeeper Johny Placide pushed the ball away from goal, but the ball fell straight to John McGinn, who drilled a left-footed effort into the back of the net.

Scotland still has a lot to figure out despite the result, but for now, the Scotland faithful are loving it.