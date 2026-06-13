4 Takeaways From A Tough Brazil-Morocco Draw At World Cup

Brazil and Morocco, two top-10 ranked teams with hopes of deep runs at the World Cup, traded first-half goals to split the spoils at a star-studded contest to open Group C action.

Ultimately, the result from New Jersey New York Stadium was the least interesting thing about the night.

Here are my takeaways from one of the World Cup's most highly anticipated group-stage matches:

1. Vinícius Jr. Finally Showed Up

(Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

For 30 minutes and his team down a goal, Vinícius Júnior was a passenger, double-teamed by Morocco every time he touched the ball. Then he remembered who he is. Cutting in from the left off a Bruno Guimarães pass, he bent it into the far corner to drag Brazil level. Class. Pure class.

But here's the number that matters: it was his 10th goal in 50 caps for Brazil. Ten. In fifty. Quite poor for a player who nearly won the Ballon d'Or. At Real Madrid, he's one of the best players on the planet. However, in the signature yellow shirt of his country, he's spent years looking like he left his form at the airport. The weight of the Seleção has never sat easily on him.

Nonetheless, this is exactly the version Brazil have been begging for — the one who decides games instead of disappearing from them. One goal won't end the debate back home, but it's a great way for Vini to get on the right track.

2. Morocco Will Ruin Somebody's Summer

(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Forget the plucky-underdog framing. Morocco was the better side for long stretches and never looked remotely intimidated. They out-passed Brazil, pressed them into mistakes, and at one point had the five-time champions camped in their own half with under 30% of the ball.

Ismael Saibari's opener was a thing of beauty: Brahim Díaz threaded the pass, and Saibari chipped it over Brazilian keeper Alisson without breaking stride. Achraf Hakimi showed the form that's made him one of the world's finest fullbacks. This is a young, ferociously technical group, and 2022 – when the Atlas Lions knocked off Spain and Portugal to reach the semifinals – was no accident.

Saturday's performance proved this team will back itself against anyone left in this tournament. Whoever Morocco draws in the knockouts will not be happy whatsoever.

3. Brazil Needs To Fix Issues Fast

Take away Vini's moment of magic and this was an uncomfortable watch. Igor Thiago was invisible as the lone striker, missed a shocking header, and was substituted by the hour mark. Lucas Paquetá was incredibly wasteful in possession and joined him on the bench. Roger Ibañez, a center-back, was asked to play right-back but received a yellow card and did not make it out of halftime.

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The fix off the bench? Danilo, a 34-year-old in the twilight of his career. There are many tricky, quick wingers in this tournament. Brazil doesn't have the legs out wide.

For a team this stacked going forward, it was disjointed, slow in the build-up, and far too easy to slice open through the middle. Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti will have plenty to fix tomorrow. The good news is that this is only the first game against the most talented opponent in the group. The bad news: this is Brazil.

4. Prepare For A Grind

A draw in your opener doesn't end a World Cup. It doesn't change the math too much either. Brazil walked in as favorites, and favorites are meant to win these matches. Now they'll need to take care of Haiti and Scotland to win a group they expected to cruise through.

Brazil vs Morocco Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Morocco got precisely what they came for: a point off a giant and proof they belong in the conversation of being a top 10 side according to FIFA. Haiti and Scotland square off later tonight, and both will have watched this and decided Group C is wide open.

For Ancelotti, the pressure just increased a notch further. This Brazil doesn't get the benefit of the doubt, instead, they face ruthless scrutiny back home. This is the most decorated national team in history and the fans are incredibly demanding. That's the deal when you wear that shirt. Welcome to the tournament.

4 ½. What's Next?

Brazil's next game in Group C will be against Haiti, who is making its return to the big stage after a prolonged absence. The Haitians' last appearance at the World Cup was in 1974, its only previous showing. For Morocco, it wil be another intriguing test against Scotland, whose last appearance was in 1994.