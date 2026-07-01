Can The USA Appeal Folarin Balogun's World Cup Red Card?

In the United States’ round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, striker Folarin Balogun was sent off with a red card after stepping on Bosnia and Herzegovina player Tarik Muharemović's ankle.

That red-card decision by referee Rafael Claus — VAR reviewed Balogun's challenge — dropped the USA to 10 men for the duration of the game and leaves the team without Balogun for the round of 16 match against Belgium. It was a controversial call that will keep one of the Stars and Stripes' top goalscorers sidelined in a match with a quarterfinals berth on the line.

The big question is: Is there a red card appeal process that can retract Balogun's one-game suspension? Simply, no.

FIFA regulations (Article 9, Section 6) states that: "No protests may be made about the referee’s decisions regarding facts connected with play. Such decisions are final and not subject to appeal, unless otherwise stipulated in the FIFA Disciplinary Code."

Furthermore, FIFA regulations (Article 10, Section 6) adds: "If a player or team official is sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card [second caution], they will automatically be suspended from their team’s subsequent match. In addition, further sanctions may be imposed."

What choice does U.S. Soccer have, if any? It could appeal any decision, but because this was a subjective referee decision — rather than a factually incorrect one, like a red card for contact when there clearly was none — FIFA will not consider it under its disciplinary code.

However, if FIFA feels Balogun's challenge merits more than a one-game suspension and hands it down, then the U.S. could appeal that decision.

Regardless, Balogun will sit out the round of 16 game against Belgium.

"The problem with this is that FIFA sets such a high bar, especially when it’s a VAR intervention. It’s not clearly [factually] wrong by the referee," FOX Sports analyst and former FIFA referee Mark Clattenburg said on World Cup NOW.

"And, if they deem [Balogun's] challenge sufficient, they can upgrade this card from a one-match to anything they decide."

Was The Red Card The Right Call?

Clattenburg explained what happened in the play from his perspective.

"When I watched this in real speed, I thought it was a coming together of two players," Clattenburg noted on World Cup NOW. "What you see is Balogun’s challenge does catch his opponent on the back of the leg, and when [his foot] comes down, it catches [Muharemović's] ankle. The problem is, the requirement of the red card [means there] has to be some speed, some force and some malice. This lacks that."

He further explained why he disagrees with Balogun's red card.

"But what it does have is," Clattenburg continued, "it endangers the safety of the opponent because of that foot-on-foot challenge, which could’ve acted and ended with a broken ankle. However, in my opinion, this didn’t endanger the safety of the opponent. Balogun doesn’t even look for the foul. It was an accidental challenge, and this doesn’t reach the [requirements] of a red card."

Due to the nature of the process, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee will still review the challenge and decide what comes next for Balogun — specifically, more than a one-match suspension.

For Clattenburg, Balogun’s challenge did not seem worthy of a red card, or further consequences of a multi-game punishment.

"FIFA disciplinary will look at this challenge [Thursday], and if they deem this a dangerous challenge which could have endangered the safety of this opponent, they can upgrade it," Clattenburg said. "I doubt it, in my opinion, because I believe that this was an accident, and they believe it was worthy of a red card. And that’s where they steer the red card. It should not be upgraded."