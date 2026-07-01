Folarin Balogun Receives Red Card In Second Half Against Bosnia And Herzegovina

Folarin Balogun received a shocking red card in the 64th minute of the USA's round-of-32 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday night, putting his status for its round-of-16 match against Belgium in jeopardy.

Balogun was competing for the ball with center back Tarik Muharemovic, and Balogun stepped on the Bosnian defender's ankle while he was falling toward the ground.

Brazilian referee Raphael Claus was sent to the screen next to the field after a VAR review, and he deemed the action by Balogun to be worthy of a red card.

Because of the red card, Balogun will receive an automatic one-game suspension and miss its round of 16 match against Belgium, unless it successfully appeals the red card.

"I don't believe it's a good use of VAR," FOX referee analyst Mark Clattenburg said on the broadcast. "When you watch it in real time, you don't see the ankle twist – and it's just that accident, as Balogun puts his foot down, he catches underneath his opponent's foot.

"This is just an accident. It happens. You can see he's upset by it. This doesn't meet, for me, the criteria of a red card, and it certainly is going to change the course of the game."

United States' Folarin Balogun sent off after VAR review for foul against Bosnia and Herzegovina

Balogun's red card was the 12th of this year's World Cup. All of them have been straight red cards.

"This is not consistent with what I've seen from the rest of the tournament," Clattenburg said. "When this type of challenge comes, it's more of a step and action. And when it's step and action, it lacks force and intensity.

"But the problem you've then got as Balogun puts his foot down, he catches the foot of the Bosnia and Herzegovina player, and that's what creates that movement down.

"That means his ankle twists, and therefore, does he endanger the safety of his opponent? You could argue it does, but I think it's slightly unfair because it's more of a step and action, and it lacks force and intensity to create that red card."

FOX's Jenny Taft noted on the broadcast that she was near Balogun's family close to the field. She said, "They were shocked and disappointed. His players were consoling him. He wasn't showing a lot of emotion.

The USA responded very well after the red card, defending very well before midfielder Malik Tillman stepped up and buried a free kick from just outside the Bosnian 18-yard box to make it a 2-0 game.

Following the match, Clattenburg continued to express his disagreement over the red card that ended Balogun's day early.

"The problem you've got is, to reach the criteria of a red card, there has to be some speed, some force and some malice. This lacked that," Clattenburg said on FOX Sports' "World Cup Now." "But what it does have, which the element of the VAR is hiding behind, is it endangers the safety of the opponent because of that foot-on-foot challenge, which could've ended with a broken ankle. So, what they've done is they've looked at the consequence of the challenge. However, in my opinion, this didn't endanger the safety of the opponent. Balogun doesn't even look for the foul. It's one of those where it happens in a split second; he puts his foot down and catches the opponent. It was an accidental challenge.

"For me, this did not reach the criteria of a red card and it shouldn't have been a VAR intervention."

Clattenburg doesn't expect an appeal of the red card to be successful, but eh doesn't think Balogun will receive more than a one-game suspension, either.

Balogun has been a breakout player at this World Cup for the United States, and he scored his third goal of the tournament in the first half. He also had one ruled out in the first half because he was offside.

Balogun was born in New York but raised in London. He has scored 12 goals in 30 international appearances for the USA since making his debut in 2023. He plays his club soccer for AS Monaco in France's Ligue 1.