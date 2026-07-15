Is Argentina Superstar Lionel Messi Retiring After 2026 World Cup?

Is this Lionel Messi's swan song?

The 39-year-old superstar striker is in the midst of his sixth World Cup with Argentina (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026), with the country the defending World Cup (2022) and Copa América (2024) champions. Argentina is set to face off against England in the semifinal round of the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday afternoon.

Regarding Messi, the Argentina legend stated in June he would keep playing until he "can’t anymore." When asked about playing in the 2030 World Cup, Messi expressed he'll play "as long as he can contribute, feel good physically and help his teammates."

Through Argentina's six matches in the 2026 World Cup, Messi has totaled eight goals — which is tied with France star Kylian Mbappé for the most in the tournament — and two assists. Messi had a hat-trick in Argentina's June 16 win over Algeria and a brace in its June 22 win against Austria. He has scored in five of the team's six matches.

Over the six World Cups he has appeared in for Argentina, Messi has racked up a combined 21 goals and eight assists.

Outside of playing for the Argentinian National team, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and 13-time Domestic League champion has spent the last four seasons with Inter Miami in MLS (he appeared in six games in 2023), averaging 24.5 goals and 13.5 assists per season from 2024-25, while racking up 12 goals and seven assists through 14 games thus far in 2026; the current MLS season was paused during the World Cup. Messi and Inter Miami won the 2025 MLS championship.

Messi and Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo are the only two players to appear in six World Cups.

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