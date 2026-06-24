Lionel Messi Won't Rule Out Playing at 2030 World Cup: 'I'm Living One Day at a Time'

Lionel Messi has left the door open for a sensational appearance at the 2030 World Cup after cementing his legacy as the greatest goalscorer in the history of the competition. The Argentina icon, currently leading the Albiceleste's charge at the 2026 tournament in North America, recently surpassed Miroslav Klose to take his total tally to 18 goals across six editions.

The GOAT Refuses to Say Goodbye

Despite turning 39 this week, Messi is showing no interest in discussing his retirement from the international stage. When quizzed about the possibility of featuring in the 2030 World Cup, which will celebrate the tournament's centenary, the Inter Miami star remained evasive but optimistic about his longevity. "I don't know. The truth is, I'm not thinking about that right now. It seems a bit far off but, as I said, I'm living one day at a time and focused on the present," Messi told reporters, per ANI.

The veteran forward, who has scored all five of Argentina's goals in their opening two group matches against Algeria and Austria, insisted his continued participation depends entirely on his physical state. Messi added: "Yes, yes... I will continue for some time, as long as I can contribute, feel good physically, and help my teammates... I will keep playing." His comments suggest that the dream of seeing him compete at age 43 remains very much alive for football fans globally.

Record-Breaking Exploits On The World Stage

Messi's current form suggests that age remains little more than a number for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. By netting a brace in the 2-0 win over Austria, he became the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history, moving past the previous record of 16 goals. It has been a clinical start to the 2026 campaign, following his hat-trick in the opening match that also made him the oldest player to score a treble in the competition's history.

The former Barcelona star was humble when reflecting on his milestone, even after missing a penalty earlier in the match. "The truth is that it is spectacular how it happened," Messi admitted. "Today I had the penalty that I could have increased the score with, but if I had scored the penalty, perhaps I wouldn't have scored the other two. You never know, but I'm happy with the result."

Peak Physical Condition at 39

While most players have long since retired by their late thirties, Messi continues to stun observers with his fitness levels. While celebrating his 39th birthday, the Argentine captain shared footage of himself performing perfect pull-ups at the Albiceleste's training base, demonstrating the rigorous gym work behind his on-field success. This physical dedication has convinced many that he could follow in the footsteps of other sporting icons who played well into their forties.

Pundits are already speculating on what his next club move might be, with former England international Gabby Agbonlahor agrees that a 2030 World Cup appearance is on the cards. Agbonlahor even suggested that if Messi were to make a shock move to the Premier League with Aston Villa, he would lead them to both domestic and European glory.

Defending The Title in North America

For now, the primary focus remains defending the World Cup trophy. Argentina have already secured their place in the Round of 32 with a game to spare, allowing manager Lionel Scaloni to potentially rest his stars for their final Group J encounter against Jordan. Scaloni has been vocal about his desire to keep his captain happy and thriving, noting the positive atmosphere within the squad as they pursue back-to-back world titles.

"We believe it’s the group that gets through both the good and the bad moments. We know that being beside a friend always makes things better. That’s how we all feel, and I imagine Leo feels the same way, based on what he said," Scaloni remarked. With the knockout rounds looming, Messi’s record-breaking form and elite physical condition suggest that Argentina remain the team to beat as they march toward the final in New York.