Every Stat To Know About Lionel Messi's Historic World Cup Hat Trick

Tuesday was a day full of superstars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, one player continued to show why he's the greatest of all-time.

Lionel Messi scored a hat trick in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria on Tuesday night, netting his first hat trick ever in a World Cup match. His three goals came hours after France's Kylian Mbappé and Norway's Erling Haaland each scored two goals in their respective matches earlier in the day, with Messi once again one-upping his top competition.

The three goals also moved Messi atop the World Cup record books. He now has 16 career goals in the World Cup, moving him into a tie for first place for the most ever.

So, as Messi continues to make history at the ripe age of 38, here's a look at his latest memorable performance by the numbers.

Lionel Messi Scores First Career HAT TRICK in FIFA World Cup™

16: Messi's goals in the World Cup are tied for the most ever. Only former Germany star Miroslav Klose has as many World Cup goals with 16, while ex-Brazilian star Ronaldo scored 15 goals at the World Cup.

38: Messi is now the oldest player in men's World Cup history to record a brace and a hat trick at 38 years, 357 days old. He passed Cristiano Ronaldo for the record for the oldest player to score a hat trick in a World Cup match. Ronaldo scored a hat trick vs. Spain in 2018 at 33 years old.

3: While Tuesday was Messi's first hat trick in a World Cup, it's the third time he's scored at least two goals in a World Cup match.

120: Messi now has 120 goals in international play. That's only second to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 143.

11: Tuesday was Messi's 11th hat trick for Argentina.

5: Messi's hat trick is the fifth all-time for Argentina at the World Cup. Only Germany has more with six.

10: Messi, who plays for Inter Miami, is the 10th player affiliated with an MLS club to score a World Cup goal since 1998.

6: Messi is the first man to play in six World Cups, but Cristiano Ronaldo will join him when Portugal plays on Tuesday. Messi made his 27th appearance in a World Cup match, extending his own record.

5: Messi became the second man to score in five different World Cups, joining Cristiano Ronaldo.

20: Messi's first goal at a World Cup and his hat trick on Tuesday came 20 years apart. Messi now holds the record as Argentina's youngest and oldest goalscorer at a World Cup (he scored at 18 years old in 2006, and scored at 38 years old on Tuesday).

14: Messi has now scored in five consecutive World Cup matches, tying 14 other players for the record. If he scores in Argentina's next match against Algeria on Monday, he will be the first man to score in six consecutive World Cup matches.

1: Messi is also the first Argentine player to score in five consecutive World Cup matches, surpassing Hernán Crespo and Guillermo Stábile (four each).

Argentina vs Algeria Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

200: Messi became the third man ever to record 200 international appearances, joining Cristiano Ronaldo (228) and Bader Al-Mutawa (202).

11: Algeria is the 11th country he has scored against in the World Cup, more than any player ever.

27: Messi already has the record for most World Cup matches played, extending his record to 27 on Tuesday.

17: Messi is one of 17 Argentines who return from the 2022 World Cup squad, tied for the most of any team.

176: Since making his debut for the national team in a friendly against Hungary in 2005, Messi has registered 176 goal contributions in his 200 appearances.

8: Despite not recording an assist against Algeria, Messi's eight World Cup assists are tied with Diego Maradona for the most since assist data was first tracked in 1966.

19: Coincidentally, Messi's first international brace came against Algeria 19 years ago.