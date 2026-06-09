Fast Food, Southern States And Stadiums: World Cup Fans Discover USA Landmarks

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is introducing fans from all over the world to the sights and sounds the United States, Canada and Mexico have to offer. As 48 fan bases prepare to watch their countries compete for a World Cup trophy, the bonus to a lot of soccer games is becoming immersed in the culture of the host countries.

For German fans and influencers Freddy and Fiago, their discoveries in places like Georgia, Tennessee and Chicago, Illinois, have taken social media by storm with reactions to places they've stopped along the way. As England prepares for its opening match on June 17, English fans are making their discoveries in Florida and a local convenience store.

Freddy's Finds

Germany Meets One of the South’s Premier Breakfast Spots

It’s a chain breakfast spot – known for impeccable southern charm and waffles – that meets a German man named Freddy, who is venturing around the South ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, coming across some of the USA’s spectacles that don't reside in Europe.

One of the best parts about Freddy’s trip to Waffle House in Georgia is that he didn’t even go during traditional breakfast hours, as he sat down at 1 a.m and opted for hash browns rather than waffles.

Pit stop at "holy land" fast food restaurant

One of America’s leading fast food chains just got a fan from Europe – Freddy made a pit stop at Taco Bell while visiting Atlanta. His X post was captioned "The holy land" with a picture of the restaurant and his order, which includes multiple items like chips and nacho cheese and even their iconic Baja Blast drink.

Based on Freddy’s caption, which denotes a high amount of praise for a short and sweet caption, it tells us everything we need to know about his experience at Taco Bell.

Add another fast food chain to the list

As if Freddy’s fast food adventures only stopped at Taco Bell and Waffle House, he also paid a visit to Wendy’s. Freddy and friends ordered several menu items, like burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches and even cheese fries.

Additionally, he came across his first-ever soda machine that features various options, from strawberry Sprite to vanilla Coca-Cola. Freddy took to X to share his conflict with which flavor Sprite to share with his meal.

Freddy’s final stops before Houston: Where should he stop?

He’s been to a Waffle House, Walmart, Taco Bell and Wendy’s, but with a few more stops before he officially arrives in Houston, Freddy asked the internet where he should stop. Here were some of his most suggested places:

1. Buccee’s Gas Station:

The gas station that features up to 120 gas pumps and iconic food selections, Buccee's is a common stop for travelers looking for a stop when driving on southern highways. The gas station features one-of-a-kind food items like fudge made in-house, Texas-themed merchandise and even its own mascot.

2. Tiger Stadium, LSU

While Freddy is going to visit Jordan-Hare Stadium to watch Argentina vs. Algeria’s friendly in Auburn, Tiger Stadium reigns as one of college football’s most iconic stadiums for its size and atmosphere.

3. Bourbon Street, New Orleans

Known as one of the ultimate tourist spots in all of Louisiana, let alone the south, Bourbon Street offers incredible and famous food options like beignets at Café Du Monde, beaded necklaces thrown from Balcony’s and its jazz scene all across the streets.

Freddy’s Takes On Tennessee

Freddy arrived in Tennessee on Monday, taking in a nearby lake before settling in Chattanooga for the night. He watched Game 3 of the NBA Finals from a local Chili’s and visited the Spanish National Team’s hotel, despite the team being off-site for a friendly with Peru in Puebla, Mexico.

Fiago In Chicago

Finn Agostinelli, also known as Fiago, a soccer influencer from Germany, can’t get enough of Chicago, Illinois. Agostinelli began posting content stateside on Friday, June 5, 2026, and over four days, he enjoyed American culture, food, sporting venues, landmarks and more.

Fiago's Food And Friendlies

He compared American hot dogs to German bratwursts, not seeming all that impressed. However, when he visited Chicago’s famous restaurant, Portillo’s, the sweets blew him away. He’s since eaten at Portillo’s twice more.

Fiago also attended Team USA’s final tune-up friendly against Germany in Chicago’s Soldier Field on Saturday.

As for landmarks, Fiago checked out the Chicago River, the Cloud Gate, a.k.a. "The Bean," in Millennium Park, and the Rainforest Café, which closed down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I respect how proud Americans are of their country," Fiago wrote in a post on X, picturing a large American flag at a Macy’s mall in Chicago.

"They do everything right here," he wrote in another post.

English Fans Find Space And Soda

Apart from Freddy and Fiago from Germany, some English fans also had their share of sightseeing in America. English fan Paul Gregory shared his experience at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The center offers monuments like the Space Shuttle Program and the Apollo Moon landings.

A classic purchase for any long road trip or even a long day, an X user named "John" tried his first-ever ‘Big Gulp’ soda from 7-Eleven. John described it as one of his favorite finds in America so far.