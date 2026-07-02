FIFA Men's World Cup
Argentina vs. Cape Verde Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Argentina vs. Cape Verde Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Updated Jul. 3, 2026 8:19 a.m. ET

Argentina will face Cape Verde in a 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 showdown on Friday, July 3, 2026, at Miami Stadium on FOX. 

David vs. Golaith. The reigning World Cup champions will face off against a country with just approximately 525,000 people.

After advancing to the knockout stage for the first time in its nation's history, Cape Verde is now the smallest country to ever make the World Cup knockout stage. 

Cape Verde got a point each against two World Cup-winning nations in the group stage, drawing 0-0 vs Spain and 2-2 vs Uruguay. 

After its 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde finished second in Group H. 

Meanwhile, three-time champion Argentina has reached a sixth straight World Cup knockout stage, trying to be the third repeat winner and the first since Brazil in 1962. 

Behind Lionel Messi's six goals, Argentina was one of three teams to win all three group games at this World Cup, doing so for the fifth time and first since 2014. La Albiceleste beat Algeria 3-0, Austria 2-0 and Jordan 3-1. 

Let’s check out the odds for the Argentina vs. Cape Verde matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 3. 

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Lionel Messi is -225 to score against Cape Verde (Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images).

Argentina vs. Cape Verde Odds

Moneyline

  • Argentina: -700 (bet $10 to win $11.43 total)
  • Cape Verde : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
  • Draw: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Spread 

  • Argentina -2.5: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)
  • Cape Verde +2.5: -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: -164 (bet $10 to win $16.10 total)
  • Under: +134 (bet $10 to win $23.40 total)

Argentina vs. Cape Verde Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

  • While Argentina has looked dominant through its first three games of the tournament, Cape Verde has shown that it can hang with some of the biggest names in the world. While it will be very tough to get the outright win at a huge price, take Cape Verde +2.5 as we expect the Blue Sharks to have a very defensive game plan to try and get this match to extra time and eventually a penalty shootout.
 

How to Watch Argentina vs. Cape Verde 

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

To Advance

  • Argentina: -1800 (bet $10 to win $10.56 total)
  • Cape Verde: +1080 (bet $10 to win $118 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: +178 (bet $10 to win $27.80 total)
  • No: -235 (bet $10 to win $14.26 total)
 
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