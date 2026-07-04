2026 World Cup Bracket: Live Look At Quarterfinals Matchups

The round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is heating up, and the quarterfinals bracket is starting to fill out.

As the biggest World Cup ever continues, the round of 16 began Saturday, and Morocco and France were the first teams to punch their tickets into the next round. It only gets harder from here.

So as teams advance and others are eliminated from contention, here's a live look at what the World Cup quarterfinals bracket

So, with all 16 tickets being punched into the next round, here is what the round of 16 looks like:

Thursday, July 9

France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe and Paraguay's defender #15 Gustavo Gomez fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Paraguay and France at the Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia on July 4, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Boston Stadium (4 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

The first matchup of the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals is set. And it's a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinals, which Les Bleus won, 2-0.

Morocco defeated Canada, 3-0, on Saturday in the round of 16 matchup at Houston Stadium to advance, and it's now the first African team to reach back-to-back World Cup quarterfinals.

While all three tournament co-hosts made it to the round of 16, by virtue of scheduling, Canada is the first home team to be eliminated from contention.

Behind Golden Boot candidate Kylian Mbappé, France knocked out Paraguay on Saturday at Philadelphia Stadium with a 1-0 win.

Morocco and France will face off in the World Cup quarterfinals game on Thursday, July 9 at Boston Stadium on FOX (stream on FOX One).

Morocco was ranked No. 7 in FIFA's latest rankings, while France was No. 3 behind Argentina and Spain, respectively.

Friday, July 10

Portugal-Spain Winner vs. USA-Belgium Winner

(Photo by Dave Bernal/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Stadium (3 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX One)

The winners of these two round of 16 matches will advance to the quarterfinals and will play on Friday, July 10 at 3 p.m. ET at Los Angeles Stadium on FOX (stream on FOX One).

Saturday, July 11

Brazil-Norway Winner vs. Mexico-England Winner

(Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Miami Stadium (5 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX One)

The winners of these two round of 16 matches will advance to the quarterfinals and will play on Saturday, July 11 at 5 p.m. ET at Miami Stadium on FOX (stream on FOX One).

Argentina-Egypt Winner vs. Switzerland-Colombia Winner

(Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kansas City Stadium (9 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX One)

The winner of these two round of 16 matches will advance to the quarterfinals and will play on Saturday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET at Kansas City Stadium on FOX (stream on FOX One).