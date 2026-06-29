FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch Mexico vs Ecuador
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch Mexico vs. Ecuador: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Jun. 30, 2026 8:16 a.m. ET

Mexico and Ecuador meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET from Mexico City Stadium.

Mexico won Group A with a perfect three-win record, beating South Africa 2-0 in their opener, South Korea 1-0 in their second match and Czechia 3-0 in their third, keeping clean sheets in all three. Julian Quinones leads Mexico's scorers with two goals in the tournament, while Mateo Chavez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Raul Jimenez and Luis Romo have each scored once. 

Ecuador finished third in Group E on four points, losing to the Ivory Coast 0-1 in their opener, drawing 0-0 with Curacao in their second match and beating Germany 2-1 in their third. Nilson Angulo and Gonzalo Plata each have scored once in the tournament so far. The two sides have met at the World Cup once before, with Mexico winning 2-1 at the 2002 tournament.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Mexico vs. Ecuador

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Argentina, France & Spain battle, England, Portugal make cut in FIFA World Cup Now Power Rankings
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Mexico vs. Ecuador Odds

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