How to Watch Mexico vs. Ecuador: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Mexico and Ecuador meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET from Mexico City Stadium.
Mexico won Group A with a perfect three-win record, beating South Africa 2-0 in their opener, South Korea 1-0 in their second match and Czechia 3-0 in their third, keeping clean sheets in all three. Julian Quinones leads Mexico's scorers with two goals in the tournament, while Mateo Chavez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Raul Jimenez and Luis Romo have each scored once.
Ecuador finished third in Group E on four points, losing to the Ivory Coast 0-1 in their opener, drawing 0-0 with Curacao in their second match and beating Germany 2-1 in their third. Nilson Angulo and Gonzalo Plata each have scored once in the tournament so far. The two sides have met at the World Cup once before, with Mexico winning 2-1 at the 2002 tournament.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Mexico vs. Ecuador
- When: Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Argentina, France & Spain battle, England, Portugal make cut in FIFA World Cup Now Power Rankings
Mexico vs. Ecuador Odds
Learn more about Mexico vs. Ecuador and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
-
Ronaldo, Messi, Kane Feature In A Superstar Slate: What To Know For Match Day 17
2026 World Cup Third-Place Standings: Who's In, Who's On The Bubble
2026 World Cup Bracket, Standings, Projections: USA In Round Of 32, Who Else Advanced?
-
All 32 Teams That Qualified For World Cup Knockout Stage, From First To Last
World Cup Roundup: Dembélé Does It By Himself; Spain Scrapes By Again
2026 World Cup Group L Scenarios, Standings: What England, Ghana, Croatia, Panama Need To Advance
-
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 17
2026 FIFA World Cup Title Pie: Is Messi's Argentina Or Mbappé's France The Favorite?
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Argentina, England, Portugal, More
-
Ronaldo, Messi, Kane Feature In A Superstar Slate: What To Know For Match Day 17
2026 World Cup Third-Place Standings: Who's In, Who's On The Bubble
2026 World Cup Bracket, Standings, Projections: USA In Round Of 32, Who Else Advanced?
-
All 32 Teams That Qualified For World Cup Knockout Stage, From First To Last
World Cup Roundup: Dembélé Does It By Himself; Spain Scrapes By Again
2026 World Cup Group L Scenarios, Standings: What England, Ghana, Croatia, Panama Need To Advance
-
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 17
2026 FIFA World Cup Title Pie: Is Messi's Argentina Or Mbappé's France The Favorite?
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Argentina, England, Portugal, More