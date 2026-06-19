World Cup Knockout Round: Who's Advanced Out Of The Group Stage?

As the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup proceeds, teams will secure their spot in the knockout stage, which begins on June 28 and wraps up with the World Cup final on July 19.

The field of 48 will be whittled down to 32, and then the titular knockouts will begin, with extra time and penalty shootouts occurring as needed to determine a winner. Here are the teams that have managed to punch a ticket to the knockout stage of the World Cup so far.

Mexico Advances, Wins Group A

Mexico secured its trip to the knockout stage with a 1-0 victory over South Korea on June 18. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Mexico's World Cup Schedule