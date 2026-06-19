FIFA Men's World Cup
World Cup Knockout Round: Who's Advanced Out Of The Group Stage?
FIFA Men's World Cup

World Cup Knockout Round: Who's Advanced Out Of The Group Stage?

Updated Jun. 19, 2026 2:48 p.m. ET

As the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup proceeds, teams will secure their spot in the knockout stage, which begins on June 28 and wraps up with the World Cup final on July 19.

The field of 48 will be whittled down to 32, and then the titular knockouts will begin, with extra time and penalty shootouts occurring as needed to determine a winner. Here are the teams that have managed to punch a ticket to the knockout stage of the World Cup so far.

MexicoMexico Advances, Wins Group A

Mexico secured its trip to the knockout stage with a 1-0 victory over South Korea on June 18. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Mexico's World Cup Schedule

June 11: Mexico 2-0 South Africa
June 18: Mexico 1-0 South Korea
June 24: Mexico vs Czechia — Mexico City Stadium (9 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)
June 30: Mexico vs. TBD — Round of 32, Mexico City Stadium (9 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch USA vs Australia Watch USA vs AustraliaWatch Brazil vs Haiti Watch Brazil vs Haiti
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes