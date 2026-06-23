2026 World Cup Bracket, Standings, Projections: USA in Round of 32, Who Else Might Advance?

The U.S. men's national team became the second nation to secure a spot in the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup — and it has captured first place in Group D.

Following its 2-0 victory over Australia, the USA improved to 2-0-0 in Group D play. And while it clinched a spot in the knockout round with its win, the USA was able to win Group D thanks to Paraguay's victory over Türkiye on Friday night. It marks the first time since 2010 that the USA has won its group at the World Cup.

As we're in the midst of each nation's Match Day 2, here is a closer look at the World Cup bracket and scenarios.

JUMP TO:

Group A | Group B | Group C | Group D

Group E | Group F | Group G | Group H

Group I | Group J | Group K | Group L

Third-Place Rankings

Round of 32 Projections

(All records are win-draw-loss)

Mexico's win over South Korea on Friday meant it won Group A because the first tiebreaker is head-to-head results. Mexico's result in its final game against Czechia won't matter for its standing, although it will matter to the Czechs.

Mexico WINS Group A | Javier Hernández REACTS to Mexico advancing to round of 32

With strong goal differences and the top-eight third-place teams now qualifying, Canada and Switzerland will likely advance. The winner of Group B will be determined by the matchup between the two countries on Wednesday, June 24 (3 p.m. ET on FOX). Switzerland will have to win that game to win Group B due to Canada's superior goal difference.

Morocco and Brazil secured three points with wins over Scotland and Haiti, respectively. Brazil moved to the top of the group because of goal difference. After losses to Scotland and Brazil, Haiti will be heading home after the group stage.

The USA has won Group D, clinching first place with its 2-0 win over Australia and Paraguay's 1-0 win over Türkiye on Friday. The Americans have a match against Türkiye, who has already been eliminated, before playing in the round of 32 on July 1.

Australia and Paraguay will battle for second place in the Group D finale on Thursday, with the Australians holding the edge due to goal differential.

United States vs Australia Highlights

Germany won the group and is through to the Round of 32 with its win over the Ivory Coast on Saturday in Toronto. Super-sub Denis Undav scored twice, including the winner in stoppage time, to seal the Germans' spot in the knockout rounds.

Ivory Coast will need to get a result in its final match against Curaçao, which earned its first ever World Cup point in a scoreless draw with Ecuador thanks to Eloy Room's goalkeeping heroics. Ecuador will face Germany in its final match of group play.

Germany vs Ivory Coast Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

The Netherlands and Japan, who played last week to a 2-2 draw, are the top two teams in the group. The Dutch handled Sweden 5-1 in its second group stage game, while Japan beat Tunisia 4-0. Sweden is in third place after the loss to the Netherlands, and will now take on Japan in the group stage finale. The Dutch will wrap up the group stage against Tunisia, who cannot advance following losses to Sweden and Japan.

Netherlands vs Sweden Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Belgium and Iran currently hold two points, but Egypt is in control after its win over New Zealand. Belgium faces New Zealand on this group's final match day and will need a win to feel comfortable with its chances of advancing to the round of 32.

New Zealand vs Egypt Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Spain made a statement on Sunday that it is still a serious contender at the World Cup. The reigning European champions sit atop the group thanks to a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia, which saw Lamine Yamal score his first-ever World Cup goal and Mikel Oyarzabal register two goals and an assist.

Cape Verde punched above its weight once again as it split points in a 2-2 draw against Uruguay. Kevin Pina and Hélio Varela got on the scoresheet for Cape Verde's first two goals in World Cup history. Uruguay managed to escape with a point after goals from Maxi Araujo and Agustín Canobbio prevented an early exit.

The final set of games will see Saudi Arabia take on Cape Verde, while a blockbuster match between Uruguay and Spain could decide who wins the group.

Uruguay vs Cape Verde Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

France and Norway have been dominant through the first two matches of the group stage, setting up for an intriguing winner-take-all match on Friday. Whoever wins Friday's France-Norway match will win the group.

However, if the match ends in a draw, France will advance as it holds the difference in goal differential. France is now plus-five in goal differential following its 3-0 win over Iraq on Monday. Norway, meanwhile, is plus-four in goal differential following its 3-2 win over Senegal.

Senegal and Iraq will play for third place on Friday, with the winner of that match potentially moving on to the round of 32.

Argentina secured passage to the round of 32 with its 2-0 win over Austria, and then Algeria's win over Jordan meant the reigning champions have won the group. Lionel Messi’s record-breaking goals secured the win in style. He has now scored the most goals in World Cup history and already has five in two games at this tournament.

On the final match day in this group, Algeria face Austria. There's a chance both teams advance, but a win from either team would secure passage to the round of 32.

Portugal sputtered against DR Congo and now has work to do in order to qualify for the round of 32. Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. will be expected to beat Uzbekistan, but a game on Saturday, June 27, to close out group play against Colombia could be important.

England got a huge result with its win over Croatia. The Three Lions will now be favorites to win their final two group games against Ghana and Panama.

Speaking of Ghana, it has England next. Good thing it found a late winner against Panama, because those three points were hugely necessary ahead of games against England and Croatia to close its group-stage games.

Record Goal Diff. Goals Scored Points 1. Sweden 1-0-1 0 6 3 2. Scotland 1-0-1 0 1 3 3. Algeria 1-0-1 -2 2 3 4.. Paraguay 1-0-1 -2 2 3 5. Cape Verde 0-2-0 0 2 2 6. Belgium 0-2-0 0 1 2 7. Portugal 0-1-0 0 1 1 8. Czechia 0-1-1 -1 2 1 9. Ecuador 0-1-1 -1 0 1 10. Bosnia-Herz. 0-1-1 -3 2 1 11. Panama 0-0-1 -1 0 0 12. Senegal 0-0-2 -3 3 0

The eight third-place teams with the most points advance to the round of 32. Sweden (Group F) currently sits atop the standings, followed by Scotland (Group C) and Paraguay (Group D) – Scotland has a better goal differential.

June 28, Inglewood

Runner-up Group A vs. runner-up Group B

Current favorite to be Group A runner-up: South Korea (-330)

Current favorite to be Group B runner-up: Switzerland (-170)

Projected matchup: South Korea vs. Switzerland

June 29, Houston

Winner Group C vs. runner-up Group F

Current favorite to win Group C: Brazil (-210)

Current favorite to be Group F runner-up: Japan (+125)

Projected matchup: Brazil vs. Japan

June 29, Foxborough

Germany vs. third-place team (Group A, B, C, D, F)

Current projection for third-place team: Paraguay (Group D)

Odds for Paraguay to qualify: -650

Projected matchup: Germany vs. Paraguay

June 29, Guadalupe

Winner Group F vs. runner-up Group C

Current favorite to win Group F: Netherlands (-310)

Current favorite to be Group C runner-up: Morocco (-220)

Projected matchup: Netherlands vs. Morocco

June 30, East Rutherford

Winner Group I vs. third-place team (Group C, D, F, G, H)

Current favorite to win Group I: France (-500)

Current projection for third-place team: Sweden (Group F)

Odds for Sweden to qualify: -1900

Projected matchup: France vs. Sweden

June 30, Arlington

Runner-up Group E vs. runner-up Group I

Current favorite to be Group E runner-up: Ivory Coast (-600)

Current favorite to be Group I runner-up: Norway (-480)

Projected matchup: Ivory Coast vs. Norway

June 30, Mexico City

Mexico vs. third-place team (Group C, E, F, H, I)

Current projection for third-place team: Scotland (Group C)

Odds for Scotland to qualify: -500

Projected matchup: Mexico vs. Scotland

July 1, Santa Clara

USA vs. third-place team (Group B, E, F, I, J)

Current projection for third-place team: Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B)

Odds for Bosnia and Herzegovina to qualify: -140

Projected matchup: USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

July 1, Seattle

Winner Group G vs. third-place team (Group A, E, H, I, J)

Current favorite for Group G winner: Egypt (-185)

Current projection for third-place team: Czechia (Group A)

Odds for Czechia to qualify: +200

Projected matchup: Egypt vs Czechia

July 1, Atlanta

Winner Group L vs. third-place team (Group E, H, I, J, K)

Current favorite to win Group L: England (-1400)

Current projection for third-place team: DR Congo (Group K)

Odds for DR Congo to qualify: -150

Projected matchup: England vs. DR Congo

July 2, Toronto

Runner-up Group K vs. runner-up Group L

Current favorite to be Group K runner-up: Colombia (+140)

Current favorite to be Group L runner-up: Croatia (-155)

Projected matchup: Colombia vs. Croatia

July 2, Inglewood

Winner Group H vs. runner-up Group J

Current favorite to be Group H winner: Spain (-700)

Current favorite to be Group J runner-up: Austria (-200)

Projected matchup: Spain vs. Austria

July 2, Vancouver

Winner Group B vs. third-place team (Group E, F, G, I, J)

Current favorite to be Group B winner: Canada (-160)

Current projection for third-place team: Algeria (Group J)

Odds for Algeria to qualify: -450

Projected matchup: Canada vs. Algeria

July 3, Miami

Argentina vs. runner-up Group H

Current favorite to be Group H runner-up: Cape Verde (-120)

Projected matchup: Argentina vs. Cape Verde

July 3, Arlington

Runner-up Group D vs. runner-up Group G

Current favorite to be Group D runner-up: Australia (-115)

Current favorite to be Group G runner-up: Belgium (-150)

Projected matchup: Australia vs. Belgium

July 3, Kansas City

Winner Group K vs. third-place team (Group D, E, I, J, L)

Current favorite to be Group K winner: Portugal

Current projection for third-place team: Ghana (Group L)

Odds for Ghana to qualify: -400

Projected matchup: Portugal vs. Ghana

Note: Third-place selections were taken from Expecting Goals.