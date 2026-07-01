How Old Will USA's World Cup Roster Be In 4 Years?
It was an incredible and historic run, but the USA's contention in the 2026 World Cup came to an end Monday night with a 4-1 loss to Belgium in the round of 16. The U.S. was eyeing a trip to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2002, but that dream will have to wait four more years.
Now, all the U.S. men's national team can do is learn, improve and build a new World Cup team to try again in 2030 in Morocco, Portugal and Spain.
Some players from the current U.S. World Cup roster will surely be back, but others probably won't make the cut. Of course, age is just one factor here, but it's a big one. So here's a look at how old each member of the current American roster is and will be in four years.
How Old Will Folarin Balogun Be At The Next World Cup?
The Americans' obvious breakout star for the 2026 World Cup — despite getting wrapped up in red-card controversy through no fault of his own — Balogun has a good shot to be on the 2030 World Cup roster. He just had a birthday and is 25 years old, and he'll be 28 at the start of the next World Cup.
(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
How Old Will Christian Pulisic Be At The Next World Cup?
USA's star forward Christian Pulisic is 27 years old through the 2026 World Cup with a September birthday. Should Pulisic be part of the USMNT's 2030 World Cup team, he'll be 31 years old when he takes the field.
(Photo by John Todd/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images).
How Old Will USA's 2026 World Cup Roster Be In 2030?
Here's a look at how old each member of USA's World Cup roster was at the start of the 2026 tournament, as well as how old they'll be on June 8, 2030 when the next World Cup begins.
Brenden Aaronson, forward
Age: 25
Age in 2030: 29
Folarin Balogun, forward
Age: 25
Age in 2030: 28
Ricardo Pepi, forward
Age: 23
Age in 2030: 27
Christian Pulisic, forward
Age: 27
Age in 2030: 31
Tim Weah, forward
Age: 26
Age in 2030: 30
Haji Wright, forward
Age: 28
Age in 2030: 32
Alex Zendejas, forward
Age: 28
Age in 2030: 32
Tyler Adams, midfielder
Age: 27
Age in 2030: 31
Sebastian Berhalter, midfielder
Age: 25
Age in 2030: 29
Weston McKennie, midfielder
Age: 27
Age in 2030: 31
Gio Reyna, midfielder
Age: 23
Age in 2030: 27
Cristian Roldan, midfielder
Age: 31
Age in 2030: 35
Malik Tillman, midfielder
Age: 24
Age in 2030: 28
Max Arfsten, defender
Age: 25
Age in 2030: 29
Sergiño Dest, defender
Age: 25
Age in 2030: 29
Alex Freeman, defender
Age: 21
Age in 2030: 25
Mark McKenzie, defender
Age: 27
Age in 2030: 31
Tim Ream, defender
Age: 38
Age in 2030: 42
Chris Richards, defender
Age: 26
Age in 2030: 30
Antonee "Jedi" Robinson, defender
Age: 28
Age in 2030: 32
Miles Robinson, defender
Age: 29
Age in 2030: 33
Joe Scally, defender
Age: 23
Age in 2030: 27
Auston Trusty, defender
Age: 27
Age in 2030: 30
Matt Freese, goalkeeper
Age: 27
Age in 2030: 31
Matt Turner, goalkeeper
Age: 32
Age in 2030: 35
Chris Brady, goalkeeper
Age: 22
Age in 2030: 26
Fans of the USA should expect some, if not a lot, of these players to return to the roster for the 2030 World Cup. But, as you can see, some may be a little too deep into father time to keep playing at this level.
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