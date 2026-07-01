How Old Will USA's World Cup Roster Be In 4 Years?

It was an incredible and historic run, but the USA's contention in the 2026 World Cup came to an end Monday night with a 4-1 loss to Belgium in the round of 16. The U.S. was eyeing a trip to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2002, but that dream will have to wait four more years.

Now, all the U.S. men's national team can do is learn, improve and build a new World Cup team to try again in 2030 in Morocco, Portugal and Spain.

Some players from the current U.S. World Cup roster will surely be back, but others probably won't make the cut. Of course, age is just one factor here, but it's a big one. So here's a look at how old each member of the current American roster is and will be in four years.

How Old Will Folarin Balogun Be At The Next World Cup?

The Americans' obvious breakout star for the 2026 World Cup — despite getting wrapped up in red-card controversy through no fault of his own — Balogun has a good shot to be on the 2030 World Cup roster. He just had a birthday and is 25 years old, and he'll be 28 at the start of the next World Cup.

(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

How Old Will Christian Pulisic Be At The Next World Cup?

USA's star forward Christian Pulisic is 27 years old through the 2026 World Cup with a September birthday. Should Pulisic be part of the USMNT's 2030 World Cup team, he'll be 31 years old when he takes the field.

(Photo by John Todd/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images).

How Old Will USA's 2026 World Cup Roster Be In 2030?

Here's a look at how old each member of USA's World Cup roster was at the start of the 2026 tournament, as well as how old they'll be on June 8, 2030 when the next World Cup begins.

Brenden Aaronson, forward

Age: 25

Age in 2030: 29

Folarin Balogun, forward

Age: 25

Age in 2030: 28

Ricardo Pepi, forward

Age: 23

Age in 2030: 27

Christian Pulisic, forward

Age: 27

Age in 2030: 31

Tim Weah, forward

Age: 26

Age in 2030: 30

Haji Wright, forward

Age: 28

Age in 2030: 32

Alex Zendejas, forward

Age: 28

Age in 2030: 32

Tyler Adams, midfielder

Age: 27

Age in 2030: 31

Sebastian Berhalter, midfielder

Age: 25

Age in 2030: 29

Weston McKennie, midfielder

Age: 27

Age in 2030: 31

Gio Reyna, midfielder

Age: 23

Age in 2030: 27

Cristian Roldan, midfielder

Age: 31

Age in 2030: 35

Malik Tillman, midfielder

Age: 24

Age in 2030: 28

Max Arfsten, defender

Age: 25

Age in 2030: 29

Sergiño Dest, defender

Age: 25

Age in 2030: 29

Alex Freeman, defender

Age: 21

Age in 2030: 25

Mark McKenzie, defender

Age: 27

Age in 2030: 31

Tim Ream, defender

Age: 38

Age in 2030: 42

Chris Richards, defender

Age: 26

Age in 2030: 30

Antonee "Jedi" Robinson, defender

Age: 28

Age in 2030: 32

Miles Robinson, defender

Age: 29

Age in 2030: 33

Joe Scally, defender

Age: 23

Age in 2030: 27

Auston Trusty, defender

Age: 27

Age in 2030: 30

Matt Freese, goalkeeper

Age: 27

Age in 2030: 31

Matt Turner, goalkeeper

Age: 32

Age in 2030: 35

Chris Brady, goalkeeper

Age: 22

Age in 2030: 26

Fans of the USA should expect some, if not a lot, of these players to return to the roster for the 2030 World Cup. But, as you can see, some may be a little too deep into father time to keep playing at this level.