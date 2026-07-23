Robert Lewandowski Explains Why Lamine Yamal Did Not Perform His Best With Spain

Former Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has explained why Lamine Yamal was unable to produce his absolute best form during Spain's triumph at the 2026 World Cup. The teenage prodigy entered the tournament following a lengthy injury layoff, but the Polish veteran praised his former team-mate's crucial contribution to La Roja's victory.

Injury Hinders Teenage Prodigy

Yamal entered the 2026 World Cup after recovering from a hamstring injury that sidelined him during the closing stages of Barcelona's La Liga campaign. Manager Luis de la Fuente managed his workload by limiting his minutes in the opening matches, though the 19-year-old still made eight appearances across the tournament. He scored one goal in 616 minutes and completed a tournament-high 35 dribbles, helping Spain overcome Portugal, France, and ultimately Argentina in the final.

Lewandowski Analyzes Yamal's Form

Former Barcelona team-mate Lewandowski explained why Yamal was unable to reach his peak form in the United States. When asked if supporters had seen the young winger at his absolute best during the tournament, the veteran Polish striker told ESPN: "Honestly, no, we didn't [see his best this tournament]. The best performance, the best Lamine for me, of course, wasn't the last season, but two seasons ago, that was for me now the best version of Lamine Yamal.

"He's still young, he came to the World Cup after injury and he didn't play for like eight weeks so it's tough if you don't play eight weeks and you have to start playing in the World Cup, then you don't have time for the training just from game to game. But he showed really good quality. The Spain players and the team helped Lamine and Lamine also helped the whole team. I think that this cooperation was perfect."

Barcelona Connection Drives Support

Lewandowski, whose Poland side failed to qualify for the tournament, admitted he cheered on Spain in the final against Argentina due to his close bond with his former Camp Nou colleagues.

Explaining why he backed La Roja over Lionel Messi's Albiceleste, the striker revealed: "I know a lot of players from Spain and I spent so much time in Barcelona with them, so I supported them a lot.

"Of course, I know from Argentina personally only Leo, but I know that he won the last World Cup. That's why I support the Spanish national team because if you play with them, you spend a lot of time together then it's easier to support this team.

"I was happy because I know they were ready to win the World Cup. They are very young and the future is in front of them."

New Challenges Lie Ahead

Following international duty and a summer break, Yamal will focus on regaining peak physical condition ahead of the new campaign with Barcelona. Meanwhile, Lewandowski has embarked on a new chapter in MLS with Chicago Fire, making his debut against Inter Miami CF and outlining his ambition to deliver immediate success for his new club: "I'm ready to do this and try to help my team-mates and new club take the next step, and also to win some titles."