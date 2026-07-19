Spain, Argentina Break Out Into Brawl After 2026 FIFA World Cup Final

Tensions flared at the end of Spain’s 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with things getting particularly tense between Leandro Paredes and multiple Spanish players.

First, Paredes got into a confrontation with Eric García, charging at him and grabbing him by the neck. Gavi then got himself involved, as well, coming in and engaging with Paredes before players from both teams and Lionel Scaloni stepped in to separate everyone after a tense extra-time finish in the World Cup final.

Paredes was given a red card for his actions.

Argentina played with a physical edge and was willing to make the game scrappy. It attempted to drag Spain into that kind of match, but the Spanish prevailed, thanks in part to Enzo Fernández being sent off in stoppage time of normal time after receiving a second yellow card for a late challenge.

Playing with 10 men in extra time made the task even more difficult for an incredibly resilient Argentina side that showed grit, determination and a warrior mentality throughout the entire tournament.

Argentina ultimately lost in the final, marking the first major international tournament it has participated in but failed to win since the 2019 Copa América.

The first sign of trouble during the World Cup final came when Paredes nearly earned two yellow cards on one play. Officials missed him shoving Rodri in the back in the 52nd minute, but he was carded for pushing down Dani Olmo during the testy confrontation that followed.

Fernández's frustration proved more costly. He got a first yellow card for dissent arguing a possible foul call in the 82nd minute. He was sent off with another yellow 11 minutes later for a reckless play that sent Spain defender Pau Cubarsí cartwheeling into the air.

Spain vs Argentina Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Final

The Associated Press contributed to this report.