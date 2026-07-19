How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for the Final

Day 39 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings the tournament to its final match: Spain against Argentina for the title. Lionel Messi, who may be playing his last World Cup, leads Argentina's bid for a fourth straight major trophy and back to back World Cup titles, while Rodri and breakout teenager Lamine Yamal front a Spain side that has conceded just one goal all tournament. The match airs on FOX and streams live and on demand on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Sunday, July 19

Spain vs. Argentina

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Spain has never trailed in the tournament, opening with a scoreless draw against Cape Verde before reeling off six straight wins, including a 1-0 win over Portugal and a 2-0 semifinal win over France. Argentina carried a perfect record into the final but needed extra time in three straight knockout games before beating England 2-1 in the semifinal. Messi has eight goals and four assists this tournament and needs to find space between Spain's lines, while Rodri anchors a Spain defense that has allowed just one goal in seven matches.

Who Plays Today in the World Cup?

Spain (Final)

Argentina (Final)

World Cup Scores Yesterday

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup