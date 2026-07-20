Alexi Lalas’ Best XI From The Epic 2026 World Cup

Spain is the FIFA World Cup champion for the second time ever after a 1-0 extra-time victory over Lionel Messi and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday to close the largest edition of the tournament in history.

With the first 48-team World Cup now complete, there were many players who put together fabulous performances throughout the tournament. But only 11 can be picked for the World Cup Best XI.

So as the world looks back on an unbelievable tournament, here is FOX Sports analyst Alexi Lalas’ World Cup Best XI.

Unai Simón gets in goal after winning the Golden Glove.

It was a historic World Cup campaign for Simón, who kept seven clean sheets and conceded only one goal. That was the fewest goals conceded by a team on the way to winning a World Cup.

Simón was pivotal with his shot-stopping, his ability to play out from the back and his sweeper-keeper role, constantly sniffing out attacks coming in behind Spain’s back line.

Marc Cucurella came into this tournament widely recognized as one of the premier left backs in the world, and he showed that at the World Cup.

He was defensively stable in the best defense in the tournament while also being a constant presence in attack with his energy to go up and down the pitch.

Aymeric Laporte turned back the clock with a great World Cup for Spain, anchoring the back line as the experienced partner next to teenage center back Pau Cubarsí.

Laporte helped lead a defense that conceded the fewest goals ever by a World Cup-winning team. His ability to play out from the back and his defensive stability were cornerstones for Spain throughout the tournament.

Cristian Romero was a vital piece of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning campaign, and he continued to be one in this tournament.

Not only was he willing to put everything on the line defensively, but he also made an impact in the attacking box as a goalscoring threat. That included his goal against Egypt to bring Argentina back into that match, as well as the header that was deflected in as an own goal to win the round of 32 match against Cape Verde.

Pedro Porro showed his true level playing for Spain at this World Cup.

After an inconsistent season at Tottenham, Porro put together a strong tournament. Spain initially started Marcos Llorente at right back, but Porro eventually earned the starting spot and became a key player throughout the tournament.

He was not only solid defensively, but also a presence in attack, scoring in the round of 32 against Austria and again in the semifinal against France.

Rodri won the Golden Ball as the best player on the best team, playing at a high level throughout the World Cup.

He showed signs of the level he had before tearing his ACL following his Ballon d’Or and European Championship-winning campaign.

Rodri’s decision-making, processing speed and defensive strength in front of Laporte and Cubarsí were massive for Spain. After this tournament, Rodri could be on his way to a second Ballon d’Or.

Jude Bellingham had a monster tournament, scoring seven goals from midfield.

The capacity he showed to arrive in the box was tremendous, and his clutch moments were on a different level. Every time England was in a hole and needed someone to pull it out, Bellingham seemed to be there showing his class and scoring vital goals.

Michael Olise is as silky as a footballer can get, and he showed his quality and creativity at this World Cup.

Despite not scoring a single goal, his tournament was fabulous because of the creativity he provided for France. Olise allowed players like Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola and Désiré Doué to flourish because of how consistently he created chances.

Olise finished with seven assists, breaking Pelé’s record for the most assists recorded at a single World Cup.

Kylian Mbappé had 10 goals at this World Cup, won the Golden Boot and played a huge role in France’s run to the semifinals.

He scored in the round of 32, round of 16 and quarterfinals, and then added two more goals in the third-place match against England.

Mbappé also broke the record for most career goals scored at the World Cup, moving to 22. With what he has already done on this stage, Mbappé now has a serious case as the greatest World Cup player in history.

Erling Haaland had a World Cup campaign that people will tell stories about for years.

His seven goals were incredibly vital in taking Norway to the quarterfinals in its first World Cup campaign since 1998.

This Norway side won two knockout-stage games, with Haaland scoring the winner in both. He scored the late winner against Ivory Coast in the round of 32, then scored twice to help Norway stun Brazil in the round of 16.

At 39, Lionel Messi had about as good of a campaign as an individual in any sport can have at that age.

He brought himself back into the conversation as one of the best players in the world, playing lights out with eight goals and four assists while putting Argentina on his back and taking it to the final.

Even though Argentina fell short against Spain, Messi’s tournament was another reminder of his greatness.