France's Kylian Mbappé Wins Golden Boot As World Cup's Top Goalscorer

Kylian Mbappé didn't make the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, but he won't be going home empty-handed. France's superstar striker won the Golden Boot as the tournament's top goalscorer, making him the first player in World Cup history to win the award more than once.

Mbappé entered the World Cup semifinals with eight goals, tied with Lionel Messi for the tournament-high. Despite not advancing to the final, he separated himself from Messi in the bronze final with two goals, bringing his tournament total to 10 goals and breaking Messi's all-time World Cup goals record. Messi was held scoreless in Argentina's 1-0 loss to Spain in Sunday's final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Mbappé is the first player since Germany legend Gerd Müller to score at least 10 goals in a single edition of the tournament. The only other players to score at least 10 goals in a single edition of the World Cup are France's Just Fontaine and Hungary's Sándor Kocsis.

Mbappé is also the first player to score at least eight goals in back-to-back editions of the tournament. He scored eight goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 10 in 2026.



