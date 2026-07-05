The Viking Stuns A Giant: 4 Takeaways From Norway's Historic World Cup Win Over Brazil

Surprised? Then you haven't been paying attention.

Norway just beat Brazil, 2-1, to reach its first-ever quarterfinal, and the wildest part is that it wasn't even a smash-and-grab. Norway had nearly 70% possession. Norway controlled the tempo. Norway had Erling Haaland, the only superstar who showed up today. Brazil had 34% possession, a missed penalty, a missed sitter, and now a very long flight home.

The five-time champions are out in the round of 16. Sit with that. Then remember Norway has never — not once, not ever — lost to Brazil. Four games before tonight, zero defeats. Make it five.

Here are my four takeaways from a night Norwegian football will never forget:

1. Brazil Crash Out. And Honestly? It Earned It.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Let's cut to the chase and say the truth. Carlo Ancelotti's team simply wasn't good enough. It lost its aura. The "jogo bonito" is long gone. Brazil set up like a provincial — read that again, Brazil, at a World Cup, barely touching the ball — and there was zero swagger in its play, zero Brazilian identity, zero of anything that makes that legendary yellow shirt mean something. Just a gray, joyless side waiting to counter.

And when the moments came, the finishing was criminal. Ørjan Nyland saved Bruno Guimarães's first-half penalty. Then Endrick, played clean through by Vinícius Júnior, produced a first touch so heavy it needed its own boarding pass and poked the sitter wide. Endrick perhaps showed why Ancelotti was so reluctant to use him in this tournament. That's the game, right there.

Neymar's stoppage-time penalty was useless, and the trash-talking between him and Nyland before and after the penalty was quite frankly an embarrassment for the former superstar now in the twilight of his career. Brazil will miss the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 36 years. On this evidence, nobody should be shocked.

2. My Dark Horse Delivered. You Were Warned.

(Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

I called Norway my favorite dark horse before this tournament, and nights like this are exactly why. This wasn't luck. Norway stepped onto the field with the clear intention of dominating from the opening whistle. They pressed them ferociously, and dictated the tempo like a giant of the game. Martin Ødegaard ran the game. Patrick Berg even had a curler chalked off for offside. Brazil chased shadows in their own round of 16.

If you watched qualifying, none of this is new. Norway went a perfect eight-for-eight, scored 37, conceded five, and beat Italy twice — including 4-1 at the San Siro. Haaland scored 16 times in eight qualifiers.

Brazil? The worst qualifying campaign in their history. Fifth place, six defeats, humiliated 4-1 in Buenos Aires, three managers deep before Ancelotti. One team arrived in form. It just wasn't the one in yellow.

3. The Ramifications For Brazil Are Seismic.

(Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP via Getty Images)

The historic weight of this result is hard to overstate. Brazil, out before the quarterfinals for the first time since 1990. The wait for a sixth star now stretches beyond 2002 into a sixth straight World Cup — territory this nation has never known.

Tactically, Ancelotti got it wrong. He surrendered midfield to Ødegaard and company, turned Brazil into a Catenaccio (tactically defensive door-bolt) side, and asked an aging spine — Casemiro, Danilo, Marquinhos, all thirtysomethings — to survive Norway's press. Japan exposed those legs a week ago. Norway buried them.

But let's be honest: This was bigger than one game plan. This Brazilian team is flawed at its core — old in the wrong places, timid in possession and toothless in the box. The flaws that flickered in qualifying and against Japan showed up at the worst possible moment, in the biggest game. Flawed teams don't survive knockout football. Brazil didn't either.

4. One Superstar Showed Up. His Name Is Erling Haaland.

(Photo by Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Vinícius Júnior versus Erling Haaland was the billing. Only one of them answered.

As Zlatan Ibrahimović said on air: Haaland needs one touch to score one goal. He got two, he scored two. A towering header in the 79th minute to break Brazil, then a thunderbolt from the top of the box in the 90th that Alisson Becker could only wave at. A brace, seven goals in the tournament, level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé in the Golden Boot race, and the single greatest result in the history of Norwegian football delivered on his back.

And spare a roar for Ørjan Nyland, who was magnificent again — the penalty save from Guimarães, a string of stops on Rayan and Bruno Guimarães, and one absurd backwards fingertip claw off his own post.

Norway is in the quarterfinals for the first time ever. England or Mexico await in Miami. Believe it now?