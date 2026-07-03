Argentina Wins But To Cape Verde, Thank You: 5 Takeaways From A World Cup Classic

We were two fingertips away from the greatest upset in the history of the World Cup.



Sit with that for a moment. Cape Verde, ten specks of volcanic rock in the Atlantic with fewer people than Tuscon, took the world champions, the No. 1 ranked team on the planet, the winners of the last World Cup, to the 111th minute of a knockout game. They equalized once in regulation. Then they equalized AGAIN in extra time with a world-class curler into the top corner that turned Miami into a madhouse and had the entire planet screaming at its television.





Argentina survived on a set piece with nine minutes of extra time left. Survived is the only word that fits. Argentina nearly became victims of the greatest World Cup knockout upset of all time.

Here are my five takeaways from the craziest game of this tournament:

1. Argentina Advance. Nobody Says, "Comfortably."

Lionel Scaloni's side are in the round of 16, and they earned every inch of it. But let's be honest about what we watched. Argentina had 64 percent of the ball and spent long stretches passing it sideways with the urgency of a Sunday picnic. When Deroy Duarte equalized in the 59th minute from a tight angle, it was deserved. Argentina had gone sleepy, sloppy, and predictable.



The bigger issue: it can't just be Lionel Messi. Lautaro Martínez was once again anonymous. The midfield of Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister controlled tempo but created precious little between the lines. Against Egypt in the round of 16, and whoever comes after, the champions will need someone other than a 39-year-old to conjure the magic. Tonight, when they absolutely had to have a goal, guess whose delivery produced it. The GOAT, of course.

2. David's Sling Was On Point. He Nearly Took Goliath's Head Off.

Read this slowly: a country of roughly 500,000 people stood eye to eye with the world champions for 120 minutes and never once blinked.

Cape Verde didn't park the bus and pray. They traded punches with Argentina in a World Cup knockout game. Deroy Duarte's equalizer was a striker's finish from a tough angle. Then, after Lisandro Martínez thumped Argentina back ahead in extra time, Sidny Lopes Cabral hit the shot of the tournament, a curling missile into the top corner in the 103rd minute. For eight delirious minutes, the impossible was winning. 2-2. Against Argentina. In the knockouts.



They even forced Emiliano Martínez into a flying save on another Lopes Cabral free kick to stay alive. The stone left the sling and grazed the giant's temple. History will remember how close they came.

3. Messi Rewrites the Book Every Time He Steps On Grass.

At this point, Lionel Messi is rewriting the history books every time he steps onto the field.

His 29th-minute opener — a gorgeous first touch off Lisandro Martínez's long ball and a dink over Vozinha —was his 20th World Cup goal. He's now scored in eight consecutive World Cup games, another record, a run stretching back to 2022. And because the man is incapable of a quiet night, it was his set-piece delivery in the 111th minute that produced the winner, Cristian Romero rising highest to nod Argentina through.

He now leads the Golden Boot race with seven goals, one clear of Kylian Mbappé, in his sixth World Cup, at 39 years old. All alone at the top. The GOAT keeps grazing, and the rest of football watches in disbelief.

4. Thank You for the Memories, Cape Verde.

This team gave the World Cup its soul, and the cast belongs in Hollywood.

Vozinha, a 40-year-old goalkeeper playing in Portugal's second division, arrived at this tournament with 31,000 Instagram followers. He leaves with 17 million followers and a highlight reel for the ages, including eight more saves tonight — one a scrambling, post-to-post rejection of a Messi free kick that showed incredible awareness.

Then there's Roberto "Pico" Lopes, the center back who was working at a Dublin bank when Cape Verde recruited him through a LinkedIn message he ignored for nine months because he assumed it was spam. Tonight, the greatest success story in LinkedIn history spent 120 minutes marking the greatest player who ever lived. And barely gave him a yard.



You cannot write this stuff. Except Cape Verde just did.

5. This Is Exactly Why the 48-Team World Cup Exists

Be honest. When the field expanded to 48, you wondered how much the quality would suffer. Filler teams, watered-down soup. Cape Verde was supposed to be exactly that, a name to make up the numbers, three games and a polite wave goodbye. Some stories for the grandchildren in forty years.

Instead, they held Spain scoreless. They traded blows with Uruguay and finished ahead of a two-time world champion. And tonight they took the best team on earth to the brink of the greatest upset the World Cup has ever seen. Two equalizers. 120 minutes. A fingertip from immortality.



An island nation smaller than Kansas City, Missouri, just authored one of the great Cinderella stories in the history of this sport. Ten islands in the Atlantic are crying tears of pride tonight, and the rest of us should be applauding. The Blue Sharks belonged. Every single minute. Sincerely, from all of us — thank you.