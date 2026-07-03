Cape Verde nearly completed the biggest comeback in men's FIFA World Cup history, in large part due to another heroic performance from Vozinha, its 40-year-old goalkeeper who leaves the tournament a national hero.

Cape Verde, the lowest-ranked team left in the World Cup and the third-smallest country to ever compete at the tournament, forced extra time against Lionel Messi and Argentina after finding an equalizer in the 59th minute of the Blue Sharks' World Cup round of 32 match at Miami Stadium on Friday.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina in the 29th minute to give him a record-extenting 20th World Cup goal, but Deroy Duarte brought Cape Verde level on a close-range shot that Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez couldn't get to. The goal was Duarte's first-ever for Cape Verde.

Argentina had the opportunity to take back the lead in the 63rd minute, but Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha denied a darting Messi of his second goal of the match.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper saved another big chance from Messi in the 72nd minute, this time from a free-kick just outside of the penalty box.

With Argentina desperate for a go-ahead goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time, it was awarded another free kick from just outside the penalty box, setting Messi up for a cinematic finish in a situation he's delivered in before. Messi found the target, but Voninzha was there to block his shot again and send Cape Verde to extra time.

Argentina struck first once again to start extra time, but it didn't take long for Cape Verde to come up with another heroic response, this time from Sidny Lopes Cabral, who scored an absolute stunner to even things at two goals a piece.

Cape Verde kept the pressure on Argentina, but La Albiceleste found the winner through an 111th minute own goal to give them the 3-2 win and end Vozinha's dream run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Vozinha recorded eight saves against Argentina in the 90 minutes of regulation time. He also recorded seven saves for Cape Verde against Spain in the group stage to secure a scoreless draw against one of the tournament's title favorites. He will leave the tournament with 25 saves, which is the tournament-high.

Argentina is the team moving on to the round of 16, but Vozinha and Cape Verde will leave the tournament champions in their own right.