Catching Klose: Tracking Every Kylian Mbappé Goal At The 2026 World Cup

Kylian Mbappé has taken the international stage by storm, scoring 14 FIFA World Cup goals in 15 matches and establishing himself as one of the greatest World Cup scorers of his generation. Now, at just 27 years old, Mbappé is only three goals away from surpassing the all-time World Cup scoring record.

Follow along as we track Mbappé's road to 17 goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

Mbappé At 2026 World Cup: 2 Goals

France vs. Senegal

Kylian Mbappé became France's all-time leading goalscorer with his second goal of the tournament and his 58th for France. Olivier Giroud, who retired from France's national team following Euro 2024, was previously France's all-time leading goalscorer, scoring his 57th goal in March 2024 at the age of 37.

Mbappé also eclipsed France legend Just Fontaine and Lionel Messi to Gerd Müller for the third-most goals in World Cup history with 14.

France World Cup Schedule

FIFA Men's World Cup All-Time Top Goalscorers

Sitting in sixth place in all-time World Cup goals, the five players ahead of Mbappé are some legitimate legends. At the top of the heap is Germany's Miroslav Klose, who helped his team win the 2014 World Cup. That was his fourth and final appearance at the tournament.

Germany's Miroslav Klose holds the all-time record for goals at a men's World Cup. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

1. Miroslav Klose (Germany) — 16 goals

2. Ronaldo (Brazil) — 15 goals

T3. Gerd Müller (Germany) — 14 goals

T3. Kylian Mbappé (France) — 14 goals

T4. Just Fontaine (France) — 13 goals

T4. Lionel Messi (Argentina) — 13 goals

5. Pelé (Brazil) — 12 goals

Mbappé At 2022 World Cup: 8 Goals

(Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Mbappé had a remarkable tournament, scoring eight goals to win the Golden Boot. His tournament included a historic hat-trick in the final against Argentina, making him the first player to score three goals in a World Cup final since 1966. Nonetheless, Mbappé and France came up short against Argentina, losing on penalties.

Mbappé At 2018 World Cup: 4 Goals

(Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

At the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Mbappé broke onto the international scene, scoring four goals as a 19-year-old and playing a key role in France’s championship run. During that campaign, he became only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final when he found the net in France's 4-2 victory over Croatia in 2018.