FIFA Men's World Cup
Spain's Rodri Wins Golden Ball Award For FIFA World Cup's Best Player
FIFA Men's World Cup

Spain's Rodri Wins Golden Ball Award For FIFA World Cup's Best Player

Updated Jul. 19, 2026 8:00 p.m. ET

Spain midfielder Rodri has won the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner for the tournament's top player.

Rodri has served as captain and the fulcrum in Luis de la Fuente's side throughout the tournament, creating an unbreakable midfield in front of a defensive backline that only gave up one goal in the entire tournament.

Spain Is Crowned 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Champions 🏆 Full Trophy Ceremony

Spain Is Crowned 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Champions 🏆 Full Trophy Ceremony

While Rodri did not score or assist during the tournament, he was credited with effective passing that allowed Spain to control the matches they played.

It is the latest individual award for the Manchester City midfielder after having won the 2024 Ballon d'Or. He won Player of the Tournament after Spain's triumph at the 2024 European Championship. He has named the best player at the 2023 Nations League finals, in which Spain also won.

Rodri missed the majority of the 2024-25 season with Manchester City after suffering an ACL injury against Arsenal in early season action. He returned in May 2025. 

Spain vs Argentina Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Final

Spain vs Argentina Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Final
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Bronze Final

How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Bronze Final

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes