Spain's Rodri Wins Golden Ball Award For FIFA World Cup's Best Player

Spain midfielder Rodri has won the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner for the tournament's top player.

Rodri has served as captain and the fulcrum in Luis de la Fuente's side throughout the tournament, creating an unbreakable midfield in front of a defensive backline that only gave up one goal in the entire tournament.

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While Rodri did not score or assist during the tournament, he was credited with effective passing that allowed Spain to control the matches they played.

It is the latest individual award for the Manchester City midfielder after having won the 2024 Ballon d'Or. He won Player of the Tournament after Spain's triumph at the 2024 European Championship. He has named the best player at the 2023 Nations League finals, in which Spain also won.

Rodri missed the majority of the 2024-25 season with Manchester City after suffering an ACL injury against Arsenal in early season action. He returned in May 2025.