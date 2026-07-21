Years From Now, What Will You Remember From The 2026 World Cup?

NEW YORK – Allow me to imagine a scenario for a moment. Indulge me with this fantasy. Months from now. Perhaps years. When the World Cup is long gone. I will be having coffee at my favorite spot in downtown Manhattan, a Puerto Rican establishment right by the historic Stone Street, paved in the late 1700s and one of the oldest streets of the city.

I’ll sit down with Erling Haaland, Vozhinha, Jude Bellingham and Rodri and drink Mazapán lattes (look it up). Bad Bunny’s "Nuevayol" plays in the background, and so we listen. Sit. And then reminisce about the summer of 2026 and the World Cup that was.

"Fellas," I’ll say. "Let me ask all of you something."

And they will look up, put down the morning's brew and listen to the following.

Do you remember Gio Reyna’s trivela against Paraguay? How it beautifully swerved from the outside of his foot, thus electrifying the entirety of America?

Did Folarin Balogun’s story make you feel proud, not just as a fan of the game, but of what the game represents? Is John Denver’s "Take Me Home, Country Roads" the anthem or should it be Alive, from my hero Eddie Vedder and my all-time favorite band, Pearl Jam?

Was Raúl Jiménez’s first World Cup goal months after the death of his father a piece of poetry that made you sink to the ground with emotion? Did Julián Quiñones’s story – a Colombian-born player turned into one of Mexico's brightest stars – become a blueprint for the fact that identity is more than just a birth certificate?

Or Canada’s Stephen Eustáquio, also dealing with the heartache of losing both parents (something I sadly know too well), did his winner against South Africa in the Round of 32 shake you to your very core?

Or how about Morocco’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, at 18 years old, how is it possible that he created that level of midfield magic against the Brazilians? Or anyone? Did you feel slightly Congolese when Yoanne Wissa scored the nation’s first ever World Cup goal in that draw against Portugal?

Did you hear the Azteca from wherever you were in the continent? Did you feel the intensity of its people as the anthem and "Cielito Lindo" played through millions of Mexican voices? How good is 17-year-odl Gilberto Mora? No, really. Aren’t you inspired by his journey and what may come? Could he maybe join you in Madrid one day, Jude?

Also, Jude? How did it feel to sing Wonderwall in the altitudes of Mexico City or listen to your country serenade you with a song so iconic such as Hey Jude, that it now has two meanings because of your name, do you realize how much you’re loved? Did England’s incredible victory against El Tri become the ultimate display of sacrifice, will and guts?

Speaking of love, is there a better word than can describe the Tartan Army’s relationship with their Scottish team? Or Boston? Or Miami? Or anywhere in America?

(Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Why can’t I go to sleep without thinking about Amad Diallo’s historic goal for his Ivory Coast or Julián Álvarez’s majestic winner against Switzerland? Why do I not care if Norway’s Andreas Schjelderup meant it or not? Or if I can’t stop analyzing the illustrious creativity of the genius Michael Olise?

Is there a better highlight to show young players than Cucho Hernandez’s relentless fight to win the ball from Uzbekistan's Jakhongir Urozov near the corner flag, recovering it, and then placing a pinpoint assist for a Jaminton Campaz?

Is there a better show of strength and will than the Netherlands’ Brian Brobbey? Can we keep playing on loop the persistence and dynamic ability of the Swiss Johan Manzambi?

Do I need to reflect more on Lionel Messi’s emotions after the final, or can I just remember everything else before? Can I save his magic, including Argentina’s first goal of the World Cup, which was against Algeria? And by the end, it became a historic hat-trick?

Is Golden Boot winner and all-time leader Kylian Mbappé real or is this a simulation? Which goal can I select that will make me think he perhaps isn’t mortal? His stoppage-time winner against Senegal, which made him France’s all-time scorer? Or the history breaker against England in the third-place playoff?

Speaking of that match, Jude – my goodness? Have you recovered? Was your goal so good it took a piece of you?

Back to you Erling. Do you realize that your goals, especially the one against Brazil, ignited a nation towards a global Viking row? Is your social media presence tired of generating more and more fans?

Do you realize the commotion and excitement that you created for millions of people and turned them into Haaland disciples Does your partner Isabel approve of the your "Whiskey Raccoon" holding an empty liquor bottle that you brought back home and will she let you keep it in the house or will she make you put it in the basement?

Also, did you know Erling — that in my Peru, nearly 500 Peruvian babies who were born this summer now have your name? Now that’s DEDICATION. That’s impact.

When you stop sipping on your latte, Erling, as a striker, can you explain to me how Haiti’s Wilson Isidor was able to produce that kind of power with his goal against Morocco? Or the piece of art that was Cape Verde’s Sidny Lopes Cabral against Argentina? Does anyone realize that the latter essentially broke the internet? It made us all believe in something bigger than ourselves, right?

How about those incredible comebacks? From Belgium’s over Senegal or Gabriel Martinelli’s winner against Japan? Did you feel alive with Ecuador’s historic win over Germany? Or Paraguay’s?

How about Curaçao’s Eloy Room? Did his 15 saves against the aforementioned Ecuador suddenly create a window for him and his beautiful island to be globally recognized? Wasn’t it just a thing of beauty to see so much resilience?

(Photo by Marcel Bonte/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Speaking of resilience. Hey Vozinha? Do you want another coffee? By the way, how is your life now? No, really? Do you understand that your heroics, your insane performances and those of your teammates at this World Cup impacted so many of us? Are you wishing you went back to normalcy? Perhaps, part of you does?

Or are you taking it all in? Is it okay for me to tell you that what you did, for me and millions of us, absolutely became a reminder of why we love this game of ours in the first place? Are you okay with the fact that your life will never be the same again? Is it fine for me to tell you that we are so grateful for what you and the Blue Sharks did? Is there a perfect way to express the fact that your national team became the muse, the proverbial star of this World Cup?

Do you also remind Rodri, the World Cup champion sitting next you, that he may have won this whole thing but La Roja never went past you. Do you cheekily remind him of that?

Speaking of Spain, Rodri, what makes this team so special? Why should the rest of the footballing world admire not just the way you play football but the way you treat others and the game—do you think about your impact? How does it feel to know that you are the ultimate general of an army that wonders us all with possession and intoxicates you with the relentless pursuit of getting it back? Do you contemplate another way, or is this the only way to live? Is this the way we should all see the game?

(Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

What was Pau Cubarsí born with that makes him such a giant, despite only being 19? Speaking of that generation, is Lamine Yamal okay with the fact that his three-year-old brother Keyne is the actual hero? Can we remember the words you said of Ferran Torres, how he was so unappreciated by so many Spanish fans but in the end, his winner ended up deeply embedded in history? Can we put that in our photo album?

Lastly, fellas. Is there a perfect, singular way to describe what we witnessed this summer? Or is it really just a mosaic of reflections? An island of treasures? Or should we just use a Pearl Jam lyric here and simply say, "Hail, Hail the lucky ones, I refer to those in love yeah…"

Because quite simply, World Cup moments. I want you to know: we all fell in love with you.

Don’t worry, boys. I’ll get the check.