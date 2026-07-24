Italy Legend Andrea Pirlo Set To Be Named Men's National Team Coach

Italy is set to appoint legendary midfielder Andrea Pirlo as its men's national team head coach, according to multiple reports on Friday.

Italian Federation director Paolo Maldini was reportedly in talks with high-profile free agent coaches, including Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola, but all signs now point to Pirlo being named the Azzurri's new leading man through the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Morocco, Portugal and Spain.

Pirlo returns to the men's national team at a tumultuous time for the program. Italy has now failed to qualify for the men's FIFA World Cup three consecutive times. Prior to 2018, Italy hadn't missed the World Cup since 1958.

This is Pirlo's fifth head coaching job since he retired in 2017. He most notably coached Serie A giants Juventus for a season after coaching its U-23 side. While Juventus struggled in league play under Pirlo, he led the club to two trophies: the Supercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia.

Pirlo most recently coached Dubai United in the UAE First Division League.

Pirlo's first major test will be qualifying for the 2028 European Championship. Italy won Euro 2020 after besting England in a penalty shootout, following a 1-1 draw. Italy qualified for Euro 2024 but was knocked out in the round of 16 by Switzerland.