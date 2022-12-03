FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs. Australia highlights: Lionel Messi leads his team to quarterfinals, 2-1 4 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Saturday on FOX with Argentina (2-0-1) taking on Australia (2-0-1) at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, in the tournament's second match of the Round of 16.

The winner will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, which begin Friday, after the Dutch rolled over the USA 3-1 earlier on Saturday.

Here are the top plays!

Argentina vs. Australia

35': Goal! Messi nets first knockout stage goal!

Lionel Messi drove home a shot from the center of the box off an assist from Nicolás Otamendi to give Argentina the first goal of the match and Messi the first knockout stage goal of his World Cup career.

Lionel Messi puts Argentina on the board in the 35' Lionel Messi scores to give Argentina a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute.

Argentina's Lionel Messi scores goal vs. Australia in 35' Argentina's Lionel Messi scoring a goal against Australia in the 35' in the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup.

57': Goal! Argentina takes advantage of Australia error

Julián Álvarez find the back of the net after taking the ball from Australian keeper Matthew Ryan to give Argentina a 2-0 lead early into the second half.

Argentina's Julian Alvarez scores goal vs. Australia in 57' Julian Alvarez scoring a goal against Australia in the 57' to give Argentina a 2-0 lead in the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup.

64': Messi showing off the skills

Lionel Messi shows off his footwork and craftiness with a great run down the field.

71': Standing ovation

Julián Álvarez receives a standing ovation for his early play that resulted in an Argentina goal as he is subbed out for Argentina.

77': Goal! Socceroos cut lead in half!

Craig Goodwin find the back of the net with shot from outside the box to cut Argentina's lead to 2-1.

Australia's Craig Goodwin scores goal vs. Argentina in 77' Craig Goodwin nets a goal against Argentina in the 77' in the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup.

81': So close!

Ajdin Hrustic nearly delivers the equalizer for Australia as the shot goes just high.

89'" Just a bit outside

Lautaro Martínez misses a chance in front of the net to give Argentina a 3-1 lead as the match stays 2-1.

90'+3': Messi almost has second

Lionel Messi nearly has his second goal in the late stages of the match against Australia.

Setting the stage

Argentina made it to the knockout stage despite its opening match loss to Saudi Arabia 2-1, a result that had Argentina on the brink. However, the Argentines flexed their muscles, defeating Poland and Mexico by 2-0 scores to win Group C.

On the other side, Australia's appearance is a bit of a shock with its No. 38 ranking in the FIFA rankings the lowest among the Round of 16 qualifiers. The Socceroos, runners-up in Group D, started with a substantial 4-1 defeat at the hands of defending-champion France before rebounding with back-to-back 1-0 wins against Tunisia and Denmark, respectively.

Messi all smiles as game time approaches

Australia has always believed

Stay tuned for updates!

Read more from the World Cup :

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here .

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more