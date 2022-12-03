Argentina vs. Australia highlights: Lionel Messi leads his team to quarterfinals, 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Saturday on FOX with Argentina (2-0-1) taking on Australia (2-0-1) at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, in the tournament's second match of the Round of 16.
The winner will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, which begin Friday, after the Dutch rolled over the USA 3-1 earlier on Saturday.
35': Goal! Messi nets first knockout stage goal!
Lionel Messi drove home a shot from the center of the box off an assist from Nicolás Otamendi to give Argentina the first goal of the match and Messi the first knockout stage goal of his World Cup career.
57': Goal! Argentina takes advantage of Australia error
Julián Álvarez find the back of the net after taking the ball from Australian keeper Matthew Ryan to give Argentina a 2-0 lead early into the second half.
64': Messi showing off the skills
Lionel Messi shows off his footwork and craftiness with a great run down the field.
71': Standing ovation
Julián Álvarez receives a standing ovation for his early play that resulted in an Argentina goal as he is subbed out for Argentina.
77': Goal! Socceroos cut lead in half!
Craig Goodwin find the back of the net with shot from outside the box to cut Argentina's lead to 2-1.
81': So close!
Ajdin Hrustic nearly delivers the equalizer for Australia as the shot goes just high.
89'" Just a bit outside
Lautaro Martínez misses a chance in front of the net to give Argentina a 3-1 lead as the match stays 2-1.
90'+3': Messi almost has second
Lionel Messi nearly has his second goal in the late stages of the match against Australia.
Setting the stage
Argentina made it to the knockout stage despite its opening match loss to Saudi Arabia 2-1, a result that had Argentina on the brink. However, the Argentines flexed their muscles, defeating Poland and Mexico by 2-0 scores to win Group C.
On the other side, Australia's appearance is a bit of a shock with its No. 38 ranking in the FIFA rankings the lowest among the Round of 16 qualifiers. The Socceroos, runners-up in Group D, started with a substantial 4-1 defeat at the hands of defending-champion France before rebounding with back-to-back 1-0 wins against Tunisia and Denmark, respectively.
Messi all smiles as game time approaches
Australia has always believed
