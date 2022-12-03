FIFA World Cup 2022 USA ousted from World Cup as Netherlands rolls, 3-1 50 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The United States' World Cup run came to a disappointing end Saturday, as Gregg Berhalter's team was thoroughly outplayed in a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands at Khalifa International Stadium.

Following a thrilling run through the group phase, Berhalter's group was twice hit by devastating Dutch passing maneuvers and crashed out in the round of 16, missing out on a likely quarterfinal against Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Goals from Memphis Depay and Daley Blind had the European side in a commanding lead by halftime, and the Dutch never looked seriously threatened until a freakish goal from Haji Wright gave the Americans some hope, before Denzel Dumfries finished things off.

For all the positive vibes from the American campaign, this was a dispiriting way for things to come to an end, and it means that by the time the next World Cup starts, it will have been 24 years since a USA victory in the elimination rounds of the planet's biggest soccer spectacle.

Perhaps it would have been different with an early goal. Perhaps not, given the level of Dutch dominance.

Either way, Christian Pulisic had a tremendous chance after two minutes, the best that the USA would end up creating until near the end. The Chelsea star, playing four days after being taken to hospital for a pelvic contusion injury sustained when scoring against Iran, initially looked offside, but was played on by Blind on the far side.

However, he could only crash his low shot against the legs of Andries Noppert in the Dutch goal.

Noppert is the tallest player in the tournament and had never played for the Netherlands before being surprisingly called up for this World Cup, but his size helped here, an outstretched limb the only thing separating Pulisic from a dream start.

After the Americans had looked solid and composed – and had most of the possession – they conceded for only the second time in the tournament in the 10th minute.

Louis van Gaal's Dutch side had been criticized back home for playing an unattractive brand of soccer not in line with their nation's history, but the goal came from a beautiful piece of work.

The final stages of a 20-pass move went like this. Cody Gakpo received the ball and took off running, and almost immediately the American resistance was stretched. Gakpo laid it off to Dumfries, who whipped in a perfect low cross to the fast-advancing Depay. Unmarked in the box, Depay had little trouble steering his drive into the corner and past Matt Turner's despairing dive.

Gakpo proved to be a major problem. It isn't easy stopping a guy who is 6-4 and has the footwork of a dancer. He had three goals in the tournament's first three games and a possible move to Manchester United looms. Gakpo gave Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman serious headaches with his runs. Depay's fleetness was another issue, and every time the Dutch got on a break it looked dangerous.

Just before halftime another low cross from Dumfries found Blind, making a surging run, and Turner was beaten once more. The USA midfield, so strong up to this point, was unable to stem the advance, and it felt like the end.

This was the stadium where Japan engineered both of its incredible upsets, against Spain and Germany, and the Americans had been hoping for another shocking turn of events here.

But though they were getting plenty of the ball, they were not doing enough with it. Too often the touch was just off, the timing similarly out of sync. Jesús Ferreira was fed in the box by Tim Weah toward the end of the first half, but couldn't corral his touch well enough to feed Pulisic.

Ferreira had been brought in by coach Gregg Berhalter for his first action of the tournament in replacement of Josh Sargent, who was dealing with an ankle injury. The thinking, presumably, was that his speed and trickery would pose more of a problem for dominating Dutch center back Virgil van Dijk, than big man Wright, who started against England.

It didn't work out that way.

The break saw the replacement of Ferreira for Gio Reyna, a move for which USA fans had been clamoring. The 20-year-old certainly added some threat and quickly provided a ball for Weston McKennie, who smashed his left-foot shot over the bar.

From a corner, a Ream header caused trouble, with it left to Gakpo to clear the ball off the line in an unfamiliar defensive position.

But the Dutch are unbeaten in 18 games since Van Gaal took over, and it was easy to see why, as they soaked up the pressure.

Teun Koopmeiners was booked for a foul on Pulisic, but despite Berhalter also throwing on Brenden Aaronson and Wright, the attack generally was without teeth.

However, as so often with World Cup elimination games, there was a brief flurry.

Wright has the ball spin off his foot and squeeze into the top corner on 76 minutes, and suddenly the Americans had some life.

It didn't last long.

Five minutes later, Dumfries, so effective in handling Pulisic on his flank and provider for the first two goals, got one himself with a neat left foot effort.

The margin of victory, frankly, was appropriate. The American spirit was strong, as ever, but it wasn't enough to trouble the Netherlands, as the USA campaign drifted away into the Qatari night.

