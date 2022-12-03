FIFA World Cup 2022
Social media reacts to USA vs. Netherlands
The 2022 World Cup knockout stage is here, and it starts with the United States men's national team seeking to beat Netherlands and make the quarterfinal for the first time since 2002. America is wide awake to cheer on the Stars And Stripes during this Saturday morning match. Here are the top fan moments and social media reactions!

Check out the full highlights here!

PREGAME

Alexi gets the crowd FIRED up!

Nothing excites lead FOX Sports soccer analyst Alexi Lalas more than a United States matchday, and the crowd at the FOX Sports set in Doha, Qatar gave him all the energy he needed.

USMNT legends make their picks!

World Cup Now host Jimmy Conrad went around asking USMNT legends and FOX Sports soccer analysts Maurice Edu, Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan — who scored in the last USMNT knockout stage win 20 years ago — their predictions for Saturday's match.

President Biden: "It's called soccer — You guys are going to do it!"

President Joe Biden caught a "pass" from USMNT captain Tyler Adams and wished the USMNT well, repeating a chant heard across the world by United States fans and prediction a Stars And Stripes victory.

Coach Beard in the house!

Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard in the soccer comedy series "Ted Lasso," is ready to support the USMNT after cheering them on in person during the qualifying stages.

Carli Lloyd checks in!

FOX Sports soccer analyst and United States women's national team legend Carli Lloyd is back home after spending some time with our crew in Doha, but is still fired up for this game.

NFL teams show their support!

The USMNT is garnering support from across the NFL, including the Packers' Allen Lazard and the Cardinals' Zach Ertz — and his wife and USWNT star Julie Ertz.

