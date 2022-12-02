FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup Daily: South Korea upsets Portugal to advance to Round of 16
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Daily: South Korea upsets Portugal to advance to Round of 16

1 hour ago

For the first time since 1994, no team won all three of its World Cup group-stage matches. Fortunately for South Korea, all it needed was one win against an unbeaten Portugal side to shake up Group H.

Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Friday and what to watch for on Saturday.

South Korea 2, Portugal 1

South Korea handed Portugal its first loss of the tournament to advance to the World Cup knockout stage for just the third time since it became a member of FIFA in 1948. South Korea will be looking to pull of another upset on Monday: Brazil (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). Portugal, which had nothing to lose on Friday, will play Switzerland on Tuesday (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

South Korea vs. Portugal Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

South Korea vs. Portugal Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
South Korea and Portugal faced off in their final group stage matches.

Uruguay 2, Ghana 0

Uruguay won its game against Ghana; it also evened up its goal differential with South Korea; but in the end, it needed to a win a tiebreaker based on goals scored and South Korea scored more in its three games. Both Uruguay and Ghana were eliminated with the result.

Ghana vs. Uruguay Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ghana vs. Uruguay Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Ghana and Uruguay faced off in their third matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Switzerland 3, Serbia 2

Switzerland and Serbia both played like teams that wanted to keep their tournaments going, but Switzerland proved to be the better team in the end and a win was enough to guarantee its spot in the knockout stage. It will play Portugal on Tuesday.

Serbia vs. Switzerland Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Serbia vs. Switzerland Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Serbia and Switzerland faced off in their third matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Cameroon 1, Brazil 0

Cameroon needed a win to advance, but it also needed Serbia to beat Switzerland so it could go to a tiebreaker with Serbia. It's a good thing that tiebreaker wouldn't have been a fair play tiebreaker because Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar got his second yellow and was sent off for taking his shirt off while celebrating. Now that would have been a story.

Cameroon vs. Brazil Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cameroon vs. Brazil Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Cameroon and Brazil faced off in the final match of the group stage in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

GOAL OF THE DAY

The always-reliable Xherdan Shaqiri pulled through for Switzerland again on Friday, this time with a shot that flew past the keeper and the near post.

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri scores goal vs. Serbia in 19'

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri scores goal vs. Serbia in 19'

ASSIST OF THE DAY

Son Heung-min waited until the perfect moment to lay the ball off to Hwang Hee-Chan for what would ultimately be the match-winner.

SAVE OF THE DAY

It wasn't the difference between qualifying or not qualifying in the end, but it was the difference between a win and a loss for Cameroon. Had things gone differently between Switzerland and Serbia, Devis Epassy would have been a hero.

MUST-SEE MOMENT

Friday's match meant nothing to Portugal, as there was no way for it to get eliminated. For South Korea, it meant everything, and that emotions came pouring out from the team after the final whistle.

Netherlands vs. United States, 10 a.m. ET on FOX

Teams have had a hard time scoring against The Netherlands, but the Dutch have also had no issues scoring goals on their opposition thanks in large part to breakout star Cody Gakpo, whose three goals in three games are tied for most in the tournament so far — it's also more than the United States scored (2) in the group stage.

If the U.S. is going to upset The Netherlands and advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in 2002, it will need to put the ball in the back of the net in regulation or be ready to do it in a penalty shootout, as there are no ties in this stage of the tournament.

Argentina vs. Australia, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Australia is back in the Round of 16 for the first time since 2006 after finishing ahead of Denmark and Tunisia in Group D. If it wants to advance any further than that — something it's never done before — it will have to get past Lionel Messi's Argentina. It's a tall task, but not an impossible one, as Saudi Arabia learned in its group stage opener.

Check back in after every matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup!

Read more from the World Cup:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win in Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win in Qatar

15 mins ago
World Cup Now: Where does Brazil stand after Cameroon loss?
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Now: Where does Brazil stand after Cameroon loss?

25 mins ago
World Cup Roundtable: Who was the biggest disappointment of the group stage?
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Roundtable: Who was the biggest disappointment of the group stage?

32 mins ago
World Cup Group Scenarios: Which teams advanced to Round of 16?
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Group Scenarios: Which teams advanced to Round of 16?

52 mins ago
World Cup Now: Can Switzerland go on a Cinderella run?
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Now: Can Switzerland go on a Cinderella run?

56 mins ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes