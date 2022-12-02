FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Daily: South Korea upsets Portugal to advance to Round of 16 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

For the first time since 1994, no team won all three of its World Cup group-stage matches. Fortunately for South Korea, all it needed was one win against an unbeaten Portugal side to shake up Group H.

Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Friday and what to watch for on Saturday.

South Korea 2, Portugal 1

South Korea handed Portugal its first loss of the tournament to advance to the World Cup knockout stage for just the third time since it became a member of FIFA in 1948. South Korea will be looking to pull of another upset on Monday: Brazil (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). Portugal, which had nothing to lose on Friday, will play Switzerland on Tuesday (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Uruguay 2, Ghana 0

Uruguay won its game against Ghana; it also evened up its goal differential with South Korea; but in the end, it needed to a win a tiebreaker based on goals scored and South Korea scored more in its three games. Both Uruguay and Ghana were eliminated with the result.

Switzerland 3, Serbia 2

Switzerland and Serbia both played like teams that wanted to keep their tournaments going, but Switzerland proved to be the better team in the end and a win was enough to guarantee its spot in the knockout stage. It will play Portugal on Tuesday.

Cameroon 1, Brazil 0

Cameroon needed a win to advance, but it also needed Serbia to beat Switzerland so it could go to a tiebreaker with Serbia. It's a good thing that tiebreaker wouldn't have been a fair play tiebreaker because Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar got his second yellow and was sent off for taking his shirt off while celebrating. Now that would have been a story.

GOAL OF THE DAY

The always-reliable Xherdan Shaqiri pulled through for Switzerland again on Friday, this time with a shot that flew past the keeper and the near post.

ASSIST OF THE DAY

Son Heung-min waited until the perfect moment to lay the ball off to Hwang Hee-Chan for what would ultimately be the match-winner.

SAVE OF THE DAY

It wasn't the difference between qualifying or not qualifying in the end, but it was the difference between a win and a loss for Cameroon. Had things gone differently between Switzerland and Serbia, Devis Epassy would have been a hero.

MUST-SEE MOMENT

Friday's match meant nothing to Portugal, as there was no way for it to get eliminated. For South Korea, it meant everything, and that emotions came pouring out from the team after the final whistle.

Netherlands vs. United States , 10 a.m. ET on FOX

Teams have had a hard time scoring against The Netherlands, but the Dutch have also had no issues scoring goals on their opposition thanks in large part to breakout star Cody Gakpo, whose three goals in three games are tied for most in the tournament so far — it's also more than the United States scored (2) in the group stage.

If the U.S. is going to upset The Netherlands and advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in 2002, it will need to put the ball in the back of the net in regulation or be ready to do it in a penalty shootout, as there are no ties in this stage of the tournament.

Argentina vs. Australia , 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Australia is back in the Round of 16 for the first time since 2006 after finishing ahead of Denmark and Tunisia in Group D. If it wants to advance any further than that — something it's never done before — it will have to get past Lionel Messi's Argentina. It's a tall task, but not an impossible one, as Saudi Arabia learned in its group stage opener.

