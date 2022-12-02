Serbia vs. Switzerland live updates: Serbia leading early, 2-1
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes a close Friday with Serbia (0-1-1) taking on Switzerland (1-0-1) at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha, Qatar — and we've got you covered with all the action from the Group G tilt on FS1.
Meanwhile, on FOX, Cameroon (0-1-1) is battling undefeated Brazil (2-0-0) in the other Group G match.
Here are the top plays!
Setting the stage
Switzerland will qualify with a win against Serbia. It would also qualify with a tie, unless Cameroon beats Brazil and wins a second-place tiebreaker. If the Swiss drew and Cameroon won, then the two countries would each have four points and ensuing tiebreakers would be implemented. Switzerland cannot qualify with a loss.
Serbia qualifies with a win against Switzerland, if Cameroon fails to beat Brazil. If Serbia and Cameroon both win, then Serbia would need to win by a greater margin to catch up on goal differential.
1': No time to waste
Switzerland didn't waste any time setting the tone early in this one, making big moves in the opening minute.
20': Goal!
Xherdan Shaqiri came up big for Switzerland in the first half, putting his team on the board early, 1-0.
26': Battling early
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrović came up with the equalizer on this smooth header following a fast break.
35': New leader!
Serbia took a 2-1 lead late in the first half thanks to a smooth shot from forward Dušan Vlahović.
Stay tuned for updates!
