FIFA World Cup 2022 Serbia vs. Switzerland live updates: Serbia leading early, 2-1 6 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes a close Friday with Serbia (0-1-1) taking on Switzerland (1-0-1) at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha, Qatar — and we've got you covered with all the action from the Group G tilt on FS1.

Meanwhile, on FOX, Cameroon (0-1-1) is battling undefeated Brazil (2-0-0) in the other Group G match.

Here are the top plays!

Serbia vs. Switzerland

Setting the stage

Switzerland will qualify with a win against Serbia. It would also qualify with a tie, unless Cameroon beats Brazil and wins a second-place tiebreaker. If the Swiss drew and Cameroon won, then the two countries would each have four points and ensuing tiebreakers would be implemented. Switzerland cannot qualify with a loss.

Serbia qualifies with a win against Switzerland, if Cameroon fails to beat Brazil. If Serbia and Cameroon both win, then Serbia would need to win by a greater margin to catch up on goal differential.

1': No time to waste

Switzerland didn't waste any time setting the tone early in this one, making big moves in the opening minute.

20': Goal!

Xherdan Shaqiri came up big for Switzerland in the first half, putting his team on the board early, 1-0.

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri scores goal vs. Serbia in 19'

26': Battling early

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrović came up with the equalizer on this smooth header following a fast break.

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic scores goal vs. Switzerland in 26'

35': New leader!

Serbia took a 2-1 lead late in the first half thanks to a smooth shot from forward Dušan Vlahović.

Stay tuned for updates!

Read more from the World Cup :

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here .

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more