South Korea vs. Portugal live updates: South Korea scores equalizer
South Korea vs. Portugal live updates: South Korea scores equalizer

6 mins ago

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes a close Friday after a week and a half of incredible action. Kicking things off in Group H, South Korea (0-1-1) is battling undefeated Portugal (2-0-0) at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar — and we've got you covered from start to finish with all the action on FOX.

Meanwhile, on FS1, Ghana (1-0-1) is taking on Uruguay (0-1-1) in the other Group H match.

Here are the top plays!

South Korea vs. Portugal

Setting the stage

Portugal, which is aiming to win all three of its World Cup group games for the first time since 2006, has already qualified for the knockout stages and will be guaranteed to top the group with a win or tie against South Korea, or if Ghana does not beat Uruguay. 

If Portugal loses and Ghana wins, the group winner would be decided on goal difference and subsequent tiebreakers.

South Korea is battling for its first win of the tournament and will be eliminated if Ghana beats Uruguay. It can qualify with a win against Portugal if Ghana/Uruguay is a tie or if Uruguay wins, but only if it wins a tiebreaker.

5': Goal!

Portugal set the tone early in this one, as Ricardo Horta nailed an early shot to put his team in front, 1-0, just minutes into the match.

Portugal's Ricardo Horta scores goal vs. Republic of Korea in 5'

Portugal's Ricardo Horta scores goal vs. Republic of Korea in 5'

17': What could have been

South Korea nearly knotted things up early in the first half when Jung Woo-Young tried a through ball, but defender Kim Jin-Su was caught offside.

27': Knotted up!

South Korea evened things up near the half-hour mark, courtesy of Kim Young-Gwon's fancy footwork.

Stay tuned for updates!

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022
