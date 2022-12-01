FIFA World Cup 2022 Christian Pulisic injury update: Doing 'everything in my power' to play Saturday 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Christian Pulisic said Thursday he's going to "do everything in my power to be out there on the field on Saturday" when the United States faces the Netherlands in the round of 16 (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

It was the first time the star winger had met with reporters since suffering a pelvic contusion after he sacrificed his body to score the game-winning goal for the U.S. men's national team in a 1-0 win-or-go-home result over Iran on Tuesday.

On Thursday, there was no update from U.S. Soccer other than to say that Pulisic's status is "day-to-day."

Striker Josh Sargent is also day-to-day with some "right ankle soreness," per U.S. Soccer.

Pulisic said after speaking with reporters, he was going to meet with the team and the U.S. Soccer medical staff and make a decision on whether he can train Thursday.

"Just see how I'm feeling," Pulisic said. "Taking it day by day."

Pulisic was asked point-blank: What exactly is a pelvic contusion?

After a couple of uncomfortable laughs from the group, Pulisic answered honestly, and explained how he was feeling when he woke up the next day.

"No, I didn't get hit in the balls," he said. "I'm all right. It was very painful. That bone is there for a reason to protect you and I hit it well. I was sore."

USA's Christian Pulisic scores goal vs. Iran in 38'

Pulisic said while the pain was overwhelming, he knew he scored.

"I realized the ball went in," he said. "I was a bit confused because the guys around me — I think they were just trying to keep a distance and make sure I was OK. But it didn't really feel like a celebration, so I was worried about offsides. You never know nowadays, so I wasn't sure what was going on.

"But I mean, I knew it went in."

Pulisic's decisive goal came in the 38th minute when he crashed the far post and took advantage of a perfectly placed header from Sergiño Dest into the back of the net. In doing so, however, Pulisic collided with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and lay on the ground for a few seconds, writhing in pain, rather than celebrate the goal. His teammates motioned to the USMNT sideline for trainers to come on the field and tend to the American superstar.

Things were nervy for a few moments. Pulisic could not stand up straight on his own and needed team trainers to help him walk. Once on the sideline, he tried jogging, then put his arms back around the trainers for support. He eventually returned to the field and finished the first half, but he did not play after halftime.

Instead, Pulisic was taken to a local hospital for scans. He was able to share the victory with his team in the locker room via video chat after the match.

Pulisic actually beat the USMNT back to the team hotel, where he waited in the lobby to surprise them. A video of his teammates' reaction to seeing him standing there recording their celebratory entrance went viral.



After the game, U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie told reporters he sent his longtime friend and teammate a text to check in and Pulisic responded, "Best believe I'll be ready on Saturday."

On Thursday, that statement, this time from Pulisic himself, seemed to hold up.

"It's excruciating going over [the injury] with you guys," Pulisic joked. "I'm taking it day by day right now and will do everything in my power to work with this medical team and make sure I can play."

