World Cup 2022 live updates: Carter-Vickers gets start over Zimmerman
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with Group B taking center stage, as the United States (0-2-0) take on Iran (1-0-1) in a win-or-go-home matchup at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action!
Here are the top plays!
Iran vs. United States
Setting the stage
The United States needs a win to advance to the tournament's knockout stage — anything less would result in it being eliminated. Meanwhile, Iran just needs a tie and England to beat Wales to secure its spot in the next round.
If the U.S. moves on, their Group A opponent will come from one of the two early matches. Here is who it could be.
Clint Dempsey wants to see it all on the field
Take it from a man who knows.
'World Cup Now' crew feeling confident
So confident, in fact, that they're discussing potential opponents.
U.S. is ‘locked in’
Happy birthday, Musah!
Will it be a special one for the young American? He played a great match against England, just saying …
Love for the captain
Let's hear it for captain Tyler Adams.
Sargent and Carter-Vickers in for Wright and Zimmerman
Josh Sargent is back in Gregg Berhalter's first XI after starting on the bench against England, and Cameron Carter-Vickers gets the starting nod over Walker Zimmerman, who started at center back in the United States' first two group stage matches.
The new battle cry of the USMNT?
Through "I believe that we will win" has long been the supporters' chant for U.S. Soccer, "It's called soccer" gained popularity in the lead up to the Americans' match vs. England and has stayed relevant.
The boys are ready
It's almost that time.
An away game for the U.S.?
Stay tuned for updates!
