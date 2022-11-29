FIFA World Cup 2022 Here's who the USA will face if it beats Iran 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

AL WAKRAH, Qatar - The outcome of Group A – and therefore the identity of the United States' potential round of 16 opponent – was inked on Tuesday, as the Netherlands and Senegal booked their qualification places.

The Netherlands secured the top spot in the group at Al Bayt Stadium with a comfortable 3-0 victory over host nation Qatar, which departs the tournament having lost all three matches.

Netherlands vs. Qatar Highlights

Meanwhile, across Doha at Khalifa International Stadium, Senegal prevailed 2-1 in a thrilling encounter with Ecuador, Kalidou Koulibaly's winning goal ultimately helping the African side reach the knockout phase for the second time in its history.

That means that the likeliest prize for the Americans, if they could defeat Iran later on Tuesday, would be a matchup with the Dutch at Khalifa on Saturday (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

However, if a USA triumph was paired with an unexpected England defeat against Wales, then Gregg Berhalter's squad would finish first in Group B and advance to a showdown with Senegal at Education City Stadium on the same day.

The final round of games in any World Cup group are always played simultaneously, to avoid the potential for collusion and so on, yet from the moment the Netherlands went ahead on 26 minutes through Cody Gakpo, it seemed as if the three-time finalist was destined for a drama-free evening.

Gakpo scored for the third time in as many games, finding space in the penalty area to knock the ball into the bottom corner – and the Dutch were in control.

On 50 minutes, Memphis Depay' close-range shot was saved, but fell directly for Frenkie de Jong to slide it home for the second.

Another effort ruled out for a handball, but by then all eyes were on the other match, which was lit up by a pair of twists after halftime.

Just before the break, Ismaila Sarr had given Senegal a slender advantage by coolly steering home a penalty given for a foul by Piero Hincapie on Sarr.

Ecuador responded strongly, and needing only a tie to progress, gave themselves a major lift on 67 minutes when Moises Caicedo turned in a header at the far post, with a defender on the line playing him onside.

But the stalemate momentarily. Three minutes later, Senegal responded with a swift attack. From a swinging free-kick the ball bobbled to Koulibaly, who kept his eyes locked and neatly drove it into the corner.

Senegal's previous visit to the knockout round was in 2022, when it beat Sweden in the round of 16 before losing to Turkey in the quarters. Aliou Cisse's squad has shown the current version has no shortage of spirit and talent, and may like its chances of causing a shock in the next round.

As for the Netherlands, its pre-tournament status as one of the World Cup favorites remains undimmed.

Ecuador vs. Senegal Highlights

