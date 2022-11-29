FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 live updates: Senegal getting chances early vs. Ecuador 12 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with Group A taking center stage early, as Ecuador (1-1-0) takes on Senegal (1-0-1) at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action!

You can watch this game on FS1 and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi .

Here are the top plays!

Ecuador vs. Senegal

Setting the stage

Ecuador is aiming to secure its place in the knockout stage for only the second time in World Cup history. All it will take is a tie or a win on Tuesday. On the other side, Senegal is searching for a much-needed win as the competition heats up. It can only enter the knockout stage if it wins or if it draws plus the Netherlands gets upset by Qatar in a game running simultaneously on FOX.

Previewing Ecuador-Senegal

The "World Cup Now" crew gave their keys and which players they're watching in Tuesday's match, which will send one team to the knockout stage and the other home.

3' - Senegal nearly gets off to a great start

Pape Gueye found Idrissa Gueye on a cross in the middle of the box, but Gueye's shot missed right.

4' - Senegal's energy is already high

In essentially a must-win match, Senegal's fans are loud and proud in hopes of lifting the team to victory.

8' - Senegal keeps getting chances

Boulaye Dia got an opportunity on a through pass while running into the box. However, his shot went wide left and Senegal is still looking to get on the board.

Read more from the World Cup :

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here .

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more