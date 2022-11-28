FIFA World Cup 2022 Expert picks for USMNT XI: Who will Gregg Berhalter start vs. Iran? 45 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 11 men who start for the United States against Iran on Tuesday will have the opportunity to do something that no U.S. men's team has done since 2014: advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Gregg Berhalter only made one change from the first game of the group stage to the second game — how many will he make knowing that anything less than a win against Iran would mean elimination from the tournament?

FOX Sports soccer writers Doug McIntyre, Laken Litman and Martin Rogers make their predictions.

Iran vs. United States preview "FIFA World Cup Tonight" crew react to Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman interviews regarding the World Cup and the USA facing off against Iran.

McIntyre: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Matt Turner

Defenders: Antonee Robinson , Tim Ream , Walker Zimmerman , Sergiño Dest

Midfielders: Tyler Adams , Yunus Musah , Weston McKennie

Forwards: Christian Pulisic , Jesus Ferreira, Tim Weah

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter seems intent to ride or die with his best lineup, fitness concerns be damned. He made just the one change — Haji Wright for Josh Sargent up top — against England. I suspect we’ll see Ferreira, the third striker on the roster, make his debut in Qatar against Iran, with one of the other two coming at some point in the second half if the match is still tied.

Litman: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Matt Turner

Defenders: Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman, Sergiño Dest

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie

Forwards: Christian Pulisic, Haji Wright, Tim Weah

In a question about Gio Reyna's playing time, Gregg Berhalter said Monday that he has not considered starting any player at striker other than the three he brought to Qatar. Those players are Sargent (who started vs. Wales), Wright (started vs. England) and Ferreira (who has yet to come off the bench). I think Berhalter's lineup goes mostly unchanged from the last game — the defense and midfield have been solid — except I'm going with Ferreira starting at No. 9.

Will USMNT's striker problems be costly vs. Iran? Alexi Lalas and David Mosse break down USMNT's limitations at the striker position.

Litman: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Matt Turner

Defenders: Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman, Sergiño Dest

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie

Forwards: Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah

How aggressive can Berhalter go? Five subs offers a lot of flexibility, and Reyna and Aaronson will certainly be in the mix if an early goal doesn't come. Lots of options, Ferreira and Wright loom large if they want to go direct. Musah was huge in midfield the other day, and will have a lot of two-way work to do again.

