FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 live updates: Ghana up 2-0 over South Korea
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 live updates: Ghana up 2-0 over South Korea

3 mins ago

The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday with South Korea facing Ghana at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action from the Group H tilt on FS1.

Earlier, Cameroon rallied from a two-goal deficit in the second half to tie Serbia 3-3 in an early match of the tournament contender.

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.

Here are the top plays!

South Korea vs. Ghana

4': Ghana's fans are showing out!

Korea has pushed for an early goal early, but Ghana's defense has yet to break and its fans are bringing the energy.

24': Ghana is on the board!

The Black Stars seized the early momentum back from South Korea and struck first thanks to a strike from 23-year-old Mohammed Salisu off a stellar free kick from Jordan Ayew.

Ghana's Mohammed Salisu scores goal vs. Republic of Korea in 24'

Ghana's Mohammed Salisu scores goal vs. Republic of Korea in 24'

Stay tuned for updates!

Read more from the World Cup:

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

