Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022

4 hours ago

In November, up to 832 of the best soccer players in the world will travel to Qatar with the hope of lifting the World Cup for their country. Of that group, there's a clear top tier.

To prepare for the 22nd rendition of the tournament and the wealth of talent that will be participating, FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players that are expected to be at the 2022 World Cup. This story will be updated as the countdown progresses.

50. Raúl Jiménez

As long as he's fit and in form, Jiménez will be a factor in Mexico's attack.

Stu Holden explains why Mexico's Raul Jimenez's is ranked No. 50.

49. Yunus Musah

Only 19 years old, Yunus Musah can be one of the breakout stars of this year's World Cup.

USMNT's Yunus Musah is known for his technical abilities, movement and strength.

48. Hirving Lozano

Chucky Lozano brings a level of experience and reliability to a young Mexico team.

Mexico's Hirving Lozano is known for his speed, dribbling and finishing.

47. Christian Eriksen

Following a health scare at Euro 2020, Christian Eriksen's return to the World Cup with Denmark promises to be something special.

Denmark's Christian Eriksen is known for his passing, technical abilities, and set pieces.

46. Timo Werner

It's going to take a lot to beat Germany if Timo Werner is finishing his chances in Qatar.

Germany's Timo Werner is known for his speed, movement and finishing.

45. Aurélien Tchouaméni

If France are better in 2022 than they were in 2018, it's likely that Aurélien Tchouaméni will be one of the main reasons.

France's Aurélien Tchouaméni is known for his passing, endurance and technical ability.

44. Darwin Núñez

Can Liverpool's £85 million man breathe new life into an aging Uruguay side?

Uruguay's Darwin Núñez is known for his finishing, physicality and technical ability.

43. Édouard Mendy

Édouard Mendy's stock can continue its rapid ascent with a strong showing at the World Cup.

Senegal's Edouard Mendy is known for his size, shot-stopping and crosses.

42. Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale finally got Wales back to the World Cup — now the real work begins for the five-time Champions League winner.

Wales' Gareth Bale is known for his technical ability, speed and finishing.

This story will be updated as the countdown continues through Nov. 20.

