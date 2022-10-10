Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022
In November, up to 832 of the best soccer players in the world will travel to Qatar with the hope of lifting the World Cup for their country. Of that group, there's a clear top tier.
To prepare for the 22nd rendition of the tournament and the wealth of talent that will be participating, FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players that are expected to be at the 2022 World Cup. This story will be updated as the countdown progresses.
50. Raúl Jiménez
As long as he's fit and in form, Jiménez will be a factor in Mexico's attack.
49. Yunus Musah
Only 19 years old, Yunus Musah can be one of the breakout stars of this year's World Cup.
48. Hirving Lozano
Chucky Lozano brings a level of experience and reliability to a young Mexico team.
Following a health scare at Euro 2020, Christian Eriksen's return to the World Cup with Denmark promises to be something special.
46. Timo Werner
It's going to take a lot to beat Germany if Timo Werner is finishing his chances in Qatar.
If France are better in 2022 than they were in 2018, it's likely that Aurélien Tchouaméni will be one of the main reasons.
44. Darwin Núñez
Can Liverpool's £85 million man breathe new life into an aging Uruguay side?
43. Édouard Mendy
Édouard Mendy's stock can continue its rapid ascent with a strong showing at the World Cup.
42. Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale finally got Wales back to the World Cup — now the real work begins for the five-time Champions League winner.
This story will be updated as the countdown continues through Nov. 20.
