Top 50 Players at 2022 World Cup, No. 49: Yunus Musah

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Yunus Musah

Country: United States
Rank: 49
Rank in 2018: N/A
Position: Midfielder
Age: 19

Although Yunus Musah is one of the newer additions to the USMNT player pool, he's quickly made himself an invaluable piece of Gregg Berhalter's three-man midfield.

"His technical ability is so good," Stu Holden said of Musah. "He's a guy that, under pressure, can get out of tight spaces; he has great balance and movement within that; he's a guy that can link up play and drive the ball forward with his dibbling."

Musah is far from a finished product — he's yet to show he can be goalscoring threat — but it's not hard to see why US Soccer was so excited that he committed his international future to them in 2021.

"He's a player I truly believe can be one of the breakout stars of this year's tournament," Holden said.

