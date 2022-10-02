FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 50 Players at 2022 World Cup, No. 49: Yunus Musah 55 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Yunus Musah

Country: United States

Rank: 49

Rank in 2018: N/A

Position: Midfielder

Age: 19

Although Yunus Musah is one of the newer additions to the USMNT player pool, he's quickly made himself an invaluable piece of Gregg Berhalter's three-man midfield.

"His technical ability is so good," Stu Holden said of Musah. "He's a guy that, under pressure, can get out of tight spaces; he has great balance and movement within that; he's a guy that can link up play and drive the ball forward with his dibbling."

Musah is far from a finished product — he's yet to show he can be goalscoring threat — but it's not hard to see why US Soccer was so excited that he committed his international future to them in 2021.

"He's a player I truly believe can be one of the breakout stars of this year's tournament," Holden said.

Yunus Musah: No. 49 USMNT's Yunus Musah is known for his technical abilities, movement and strength and earns the 49th spot on Stu Holden's Top 50 Players in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more