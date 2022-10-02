Top 50 Players at 2022 World Cup, No. 49: Yunus Musah
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Country: United States
Rank: 49
Rank in 2018: N/A
Position: Midfielder
Age: 19
Although Yunus Musah is one of the newer additions to the USMNT player pool, he's quickly made himself an invaluable piece of Gregg Berhalter's three-man midfield.
"His technical ability is so good," Stu Holden said of Musah. "He's a guy that, under pressure, can get out of tight spaces; he has great balance and movement within that; he's a guy that can link up play and drive the ball forward with his dibbling."
Musah is far from a finished product — he's yet to show he can be goalscoring threat — but it's not hard to see why US Soccer was so excited that he committed his international future to them in 2021.
"He's a player I truly believe can be one of the breakout stars of this year's tournament," Holden said.