Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 3: Karim Benzema
Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 3: Karim Benzema

1 hour ago

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Karim Benzema

Country: France
Rank: 3
Rank in 2018: N/A
Position: Forward
Age: 34

Holden's analysis: He’s a guy that can drift outside of the box. He can combine, he can drag defenders around and then get on the end of crosses and put the ball in the back of the net at an incredible rate.

France's Karim Benzema: No. 3

France's Karim Benzema: No. 3
Benzema is known for his finishing, movement, technical ability and ranks at No. 3 in Stu Holden's Top 50 players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.


 


 

