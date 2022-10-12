FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 39: Christian Pulisic 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Christian Pulisic

Country: United States

Rank: 39

Rank in 2018: N/A

Position: Attacker

Age: 24

After experiencing the heartbreak of not qualifying for the World Cup as an 18-year-old in 2017, Christian Pulisic will bear the weight of expectations for the young United States men's national team at Qatar 2022.

"For them to make a real run, when teams are playing really tough, you're going to need your star man," Holden said. "Pulisic, we've seen him off the bench, we've seen him with some mixed performances, but really, the marquee performances and the marquee games for the United States, it's all been with Christian Pulisic at his best."

Pulisic has enjoyed success at the club level, winning a Champions League with Chelsea F.C. in 2021, but for someone whose fans call him Captain America, a deep run with the USMNT would make him a household name and the undisputed face of men's soccer in the United States.

No. 39: Christian Pulisic USMNT's Christian Pulisic is known for his finishing, technical ability and speed.

