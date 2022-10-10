FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 41: Weston McKennie 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Weston McKennie

Country: United States

Rank: 41

Rank in 2018: N/A

Position: Midfielder

Age: 24

Weston McKennie likes to have fun — it's partially why he missed two World Cup qualifiers last September. But when McKennie's on the pitch, he's all business.

"When I think of McKennie, I think of the engine vroom for the United States alongside Musah and Adams. But McKennie's the guy that can bring the X Factor; he can get into the box, he can score goals, but he's also going to bring a little bit of bite and a little of personality to this U.S. team."

McKennie's a regular first team player with Serie A side Juventus, but his star has shined the brightest with the USMNT. If that continues at the World Cup, he'll get the opportunity to show more of his personality on and off the pitch.

