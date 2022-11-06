FIFA World Cup 2022
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 15: Raheem Sterling
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 15: Raheem Sterling

1 hour ago

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Raheem Sterling

Country: England
Rank: 15
Rank in 2018: 39
Position: Forward
Age: 27

England has no shortage of star power on its team, but few players in the Three Lions' player pool have been a star for as long as Raheem Sterling. His experience and success at both the club and international level could be the difference for England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"If they’re to go another step further and win a World Cup title this year, it’s going to be because of Sterling and his finishing in front of the box, his combination with guys like Harry Kane and Phil Foden," Holden said. "Sterling really needs to have a big performance for England to have a big impact this year."

England's skillful speedster

England's skillful speedster
Raheem Sterling is knows for his speed, finishing and movement.
Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 14: Son Heung-min
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 14: Son Heung-min

1 hour ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Game of the century
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Game of the century

1 hour ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Andres Escobar's tragedy
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Andres Escobar's tragedy

8 hours ago
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 16: Sadio Mané
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 16: Sadio Mané

16 hours ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: The birth of total football
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: The birth of total football

16 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes