Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 15: Raheem Sterling

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Raheem Sterling

Country: England

Rank: 15

Rank in 2018: 39

Position: Forward

Age: 27

England has no shortage of star power on its team, but few players in the Three Lions' player pool have been a star for as long as Raheem Sterling. His experience and success at both the club and international level could be the difference for England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"If they’re to go another step further and win a World Cup title this year, it’s going to be because of Sterling and his finishing in front of the box, his combination with guys like Harry Kane and Phil Foden," Holden said. "Sterling really needs to have a big performance for England to have a big impact this year."

England's skillful speedster Raheem Sterling is knows for his speed, finishing and movement.

