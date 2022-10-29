FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 22: Romelu Lukaku 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Romelu Lukaku

Country: Belgium

Rank: 22

Rank in 2018: 29

Position: Striker

Age: 29

Romelu Lukaku hasn't seen the pitch much this season. After being ousted by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and sent back to Inter Milan on loan, Lukaku suffered a thigh injury that kept him sidelined from August to late October.

If Lukaku can work himself back into form in time for the World Cup, Beglium's golden generation will have a real shot at making a meaningful run at the tournament, potentially for the last time in a while.

"He’s just an absolute beat," Stu Holden said. "A guy that can lead the line, that can score goals, that can hold play, that’s agile with his feet and bring other players into the play as well."

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more