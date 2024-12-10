United States
USMNT to play friendly vs. Costa Rica in January international window
Published Dec. 10, 2024 5:56 p.m. ET
The U.S. men's national team will play Costa Rica in a friendly on Jan. 22 at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, part of two games without Europe-based players that follow a training camp under new coach Mauricio Pochettino.
The game, announced Tuesday, will follow a match against Venezuela on Jan. 18 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The games are not on FIFA international fixture dates and will rely heavily on players from Major League Soccer.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
