Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 13: Pedri

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Pedri

Country: Spain
Rank: 13
Rank in 2018: N/A
Position: Midfielder
Age: 19

Despite being only 19 years old, Pedri is arguably Spain's most important player. The 2021 Golden Boy award-winner is a tireless playmaker and a capable defender. Whatever Spain accomplishes at the World cup — good or bad — it will be in large part due to his performances.

"Don’t let his age fool you; this kid plays well beyond his years," Holden said, "and in the past year or so, you’ve really seen his maturation for both club and country for Spain. He’s really become such an important player."

Spain's Golden Boy

Spain's Golden Boy
Pedri is knows for his technical ability, endurance and passing.
