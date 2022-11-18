FIFA World Cup 2022
Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 4: Cristiano Ronaldo
Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 4: Cristiano Ronaldo

1 hour ago

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Cristiano Ronaldo

Country: Portugal
Rank: 4
Rank in 2018: 2
Position: Striker
Age: 37

Stu's analysis: He won the Euros in 2016 with Portugal, which was huge for him, to add that to his international career. But we know the one that he really wants is a World Cup trophy.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo: No. 4

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo: No. 4
Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his finishing, technical ability, aerial ability and is No. 4 on Stu Holden's Top 50 players in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup.

[Which Cristiano Ronaldo will show up for Portugal at World Cup 2022?]

