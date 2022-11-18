FIFA World Cup 2022 Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 4: Cristiano Ronaldo 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Cristiano Ronaldo

Country: Portugal

Rank: 4

Rank in 2018: 2

Position: Striker

Age: 37

Stu's analysis: He won the Euros in 2016 with Portugal, which was huge for him, to add that to his international career. But we know the one that he really wants is a World Cup trophy.

