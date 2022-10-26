FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 25: Alisson 58 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Alisson

Country: Brazil

Rank: 25

Rank in 2018: N/A

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 30

Brazil should have no problem generating chances in front of their opposition's goal at the World Cup with their wealth of attacking talent. However, if they're going to keep the goals out of their net, then Alisson will need to be at the top of his game.

Fortunately for them, he usually is.

"This is a guy you see coming up with big-time saves playing with a high-line defense at Liverpool in the Premier League," Holden said. "But he’s also a guy that carries that experience and ability to come out on crosses and just have big moments for Brazil when they’ll inevitably need them at the World Cup."

