FIFA World Cup 2022
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 25: Alisson
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 25: Alisson

58 mins ago

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Alisson

Country: Brazil
Rank: 25
Rank in 2018: N/A
Position: Goalkeeper
Age: 30

Brazil should have no problem generating chances in front of their opposition's goal at the World Cup with their wealth of attacking talent. However, if they're going to keep the goals out of their net, then Alisson will need to be at the top of his game.

Fortunately for them, he usually is.

"This is a guy you see coming up with big-time saves playing with a high-line defense at Liverpool in the Premier League," Holden said. "But he’s also a guy that carries that experience and ability to come out on crosses and just have big moments for Brazil when they’ll inevitably need them at the World Cup."

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Götze denies Messi of trophy
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Götze denies Messi of trophy

1 hour ago
USMNT Stock Watch: Ricardo Pepi, Gio Reyna get hype trains back on track
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT Stock Watch: Ricardo Pepi, Gio Reyna get hype trains back on track

1 day ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Schumacher’s careless tackle
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Schumacher’s careless tackle

1 day ago
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 26: Alphonso Davies
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 26: Alphonso Davies

1 day ago
Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022

Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes