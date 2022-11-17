FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 5: Neymar 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Neymar

Country: Brazil

Rank: 5

Rank in 2018: 3

Position: Forward

Age: 30

Holden's analysis: When you think about Brazilians in the past, they’ve all got World Cup titles. Neymar has yet to do that … but when it comes to potential and talent, this guy is one of the best to do it for Brazil.

Brazil's Neymar: No. 5 Brazil's Neymar is known for his speed, dribbling, passing and is No. 5 on Stu Holden's Top 50 players in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup.

